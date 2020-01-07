FARGO — One of my favorite leadership authors is Jon Gordon. He tells the story of 19 years ago on New Year’s Day when he was facing the greatest fear and uncertainty of his life. He had been unexpectedly fired two weeks earlier with only two weeks of severance, no insurance for his two young children and only two months of savings in the bank. He and his wife had just invested every dollar they had and even took out a second mortgage on their home and put $20,000 on a credit card to open a restaurant that would not turn a profit for a year.

What makes the difference when fear and uncertainty come crashing in on us? Jon Gordon says this, “The antidote to fear is trust, and it is only a thought away.”

My dad died when I was a year old. I was raised by my mom. She used to tell me, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you are probably right!” What was she teaching me? The difference between success and failure starts with how you think.

I remember my mom saying this, “You know, Jon, I’ve noticed something. Two different people can go through the same exact set of difficult circumstances, but they end up in very different places. One comes out bitter and the circumstances limit and defeat them for years. The other person is able to move forward and comes out better.” What makes the difference? The road you take, and your destination, always starts with how you think.

I have been blessed to hang out with highly successful people and I have learned that “thinking” is a discipline; it is something we can learn about, practice and get better at. And I have discovered that successful people think differently and quite frankly think “better” than other people do. The more successful people are, the better thinkers they are.

As we kick off a new year and a new decade, have you recognized how important your thoughts are; how important how you think is? What are you doing to develop how you think? We exercise and pay attention to nutrition to develop our physical bodies. What are we doing to develop our thinking?

