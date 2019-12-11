The snow is here to stay for a few more months, but as always there’s plenty of new material circulating through the library. Come and check them out.

It's that time of year again! The snow has fallen and it's cold outside: perfect for reading. Patrons 16 and older can participate in this adult winter reading program. Simply read and log 15 young adult or adult books between Jan. 1 and March 31 to win a prize. If you finish 15 books, you will also be entered into an additional prize drawing at the end of the program.

Sign up and log your books online at: www.wandooreader.com/Bemidji.snowtime-to-read-2020.

Christopher Ingraham will present at the library on his book “If You Lived Here You’d be Home by Now” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Book Discussion for adults (18 and older) and will meet at noon on Monday, Jan. 13, to discuss William Kent Krueger’s “Ordinary Grace.” Young Adult Book Club (any and all who enjoy reading young adult books) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the and will discuss Kerstin Gier’s “Ruby Red.” The Kids’ Book Club starts again and there’s still time to read for this month’s discussion of Kelly Barnhill’s “The Girl Who Drank the Moon.” They will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

For each of the meetings, participants gather to share their thoughts on the book of the month, so it is recommended that the book is read beforehand. If you just want to come and observe that is very welcome. Just be prepared for spoilers. Next month’s book will also be announced during the meeting. All book clubs are held in the Library’s front meeting room unless stated otherwise.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) will be at the Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 18. The program gives children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to therapy dogs. Space is limited, so pre-registration is advised. A signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian is also required.

Pages to Pints, a book club for the non-committed, will continue this month. If you're tired of reading the same book as everyone else, come join us at Bemidji Brewing for something different. Read a book on any topic that you like and tell the group about it. Get new ideas, share knowledge and drink beer. The event will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

There are various Storytimes throughout the week for preschool-aged children and their families. They are held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Storytime consists of telling three to four stories and a small craft at the end. Themes this month include: (31-2) No Two Alike (7-9) Curious George Builds an Igloo (14-16) Have You Seen My Dragon (21-23) Popo’s Lucky Chinese New Year (28-30) The Sweet Story of Hot Chocolate.

Alayna Nestberg is a library assistant with the Bemidji Public Library.