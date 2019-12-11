We are behind schedule. Twenty-some inches of snow will do that. Even if we wanted to go out to the woods to get the job done, it would be a problem. Maybe we shouldn’t have given up the four-wheel drive pickup for a minivan. It seemed like a good idea at the time, with a new location and changing needs. Even so, thumping around in the nearest national forest for the perfect Christmas tree is a thing of the past.

The Chippewa National Forest saw a lot of chopping and sawing of pine trees around Thanksgiving for years when we lived in Bemidji. A good friend would round up the permits for the annual ritual the Saturday after Turkey Time.

I imagine it may have been a little intimidating for the locals driving down County 22 to see four and sometimes five large vehicles in a caravan barreling toward Twin Lakes. Their minds no doubt were put at ease when they saw people bailing out the doors, ranging in age from babies in front packs to a senior citizen or two bundled up against the weather. The permit buyer was also our scout, who had driven the road earlier in the week hunting for good stands of Norways and Spruce.

The best part of the tree quest was the decision making. “That one’s too tall. That one’s too short. That one is kind of scrawny. It’s like a Charlie Brown tree!” Or, “This one doesn’t have any branches on this side.” Goldilocks had an easier time making up her mind. Finally, a decision would be reached through a kind of consensus, and then it was time for the Swede saw. This part of the process had some hazards.

One year, someone got a bump on the head from a falling tree. Another time, a vigorous attempt at sawing off some lower branches, to accommodate a tree stand, ended with a nice slice on a thumb, which required an emergency room visit and stitches. The digit was saved.

Over the years, we tried to pick areas that would not be decimated by a harvest year after year. This worked pretty well until the selection of trees grew too wide and tall for Christmas display in a room with an 8-foot ceiling. Topping them would have been an accident waiting to happen.

There were always snowball fights and kids running around in circles and the occasional howl from a 2- or 3-year-old who was indignant at getting snow up their sleeves. When everyone was done, there was the picture of the assembled masses and then trying to secure the tree to a car top carrier or stuffing it into the back of a pickup or minivan. Relatives from the Twin Cities had the added burden of wrapping the tree in plastic in an attempt to avoid road salt and dirty snow before the trip home.

On the way back to town was time for Christmas music. A CD of orchestral and choral seasonal music was slipped into the player, and the “Festival of Carrots” was played. The 5-year-old in the car insisted that was the name, no matter how many times it was explained to them. So instead of setting a sour tone for the upcoming tree decoration, “A Festival of Carols” became songs about carrots.

Haven’t seen that vegetable on a tree yet.

Doug Lewandowski is a retired counselor, educator and licensed psychologist. Write to him at lewandowskidoug@gmail.com.