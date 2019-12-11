What do Princess Diana, Thomas Edison, Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein, John D. Rockefeller, Walt Disney, Colonel Sanders, Charles Dickens, Roy Kroc, Carrie Fisher, Michael J. Fox, Rod McKuen, Al Pacino, Sidney Poitier, Prince and Ringo Starr all have in common? All of these individuals dropped out of school. How lucky they were to find something meaningful in their life to pursue.

In the United States, well over a million high school students drop out of school every year. That’s a lot of potential talent going to waste. How many of them could be a Walt Disney, Charles Dickens or Benjamin Franklin? Too often they are the people who don’t vote. They don’t go to college. Their health is not good. They are often incarcerated and are on public assistance. Many are homeless. They die at an earlier age. They have children who also leave school early. The saddest thing is that they often lose hope.

I don’t think there is a young person alive who didn’t at one time aspire to be successful in some area. It could have been in sports, in the arts, in business, in trades, in technology or in science or math or to have a family and have a decent house to live in and to find a decent job. Not having a high school diploma puts a damper on those high hopes and those hopes begin to erode to the point that dropouts just give up. They stop looking for the good.

Many would say 1968 was a terrible year. We lost Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy. The Vietnam War heated up with the Tet Offensive where 35,000 soldiers were killed. The Democratic Convention in Chicago erupted in violence. Things couldn’t seem to get much worse and then something spectacular happened. Three astronauts orbited the moon on the Apollo 8 Mission and took an iconic picture of the earth showing the surface of the moon in the foreground and the earth far off into the distance. The photo, named Earthrise, was seen by one-third of the world’s population.

Although many bad things were occurring in the world in 1968, Earthrise reminded people that the earth was still a beautiful place and in spite of the bad things, good things would happen like the Apollo 8 mission. It’s up to us to make sure the good out weigh the bad. The next year we sent three men into space and they walked on the surface of the moon. How good is that?

We can’t let young people who drop out have a pessimistic view of life. Life isn’t over. Life goes on. We all face setbacks. Yes, it’s their choline to leave school. We need to work harder to keep them in school and to show them we still care if they do leave school early. We need to help them get on the path of making the right choice.

What if we changed our way of thinking and showed more respect for these young people? Rather than forgetting about them, what if we looked at them as a solution to one of America’s most silent epidemics (i.e. dropping out of school)? In other words, what if we just changed our whole way of thinking about how to work with dropouts? They really haven’t “dropped out,” they remain part of our communities. We need to help them drop back in.

How can we do this?

First, we have to remind ourselves again of the need to help millions of kids who leave school early. We have to do a better job of intervening with kids who we identify as a potential dropout. Of course, this is the whole idea behind the 100% graduation rate movement, which now has 345 supporters in Beltrami County and who are committed to spreading the word hither and yon about the importance of getting a high school diploma.

Second, showing more respect to dropouts means asking them what more communities and schools can do to help them. It would be nice if we could get them into a big room and have them come up with some answers. Maybe they could be the leadership for the 100% movement. There is no reason why we can’t do this.

Third, it’s been my experience in working with dropouts that none really wanted to leave school early. They just made a bad decision, which, at the time, seemed to be the best thing to do. You might say they were caught in a bind. Things were not going well. They were not finding success. They just kind of gave up. Who knows how many Thomas Edisons and Walt Disneys are being overlooked every year?

Fourth, support groups would help. What if, for example, when a student does leave school early, we make a sincere effort not to lose contact with them. Their names are put in some sort of data bank where we continually hold out our hands and say, “We can help you.” We need to help them understand that they have gifts and that they are valued.

Helping kids who have chosen to take the hard road is no easy task. Many of you have positions whereby you try to lend some service every day. It can be a thankless job. The rewards are not always plentiful. Still, how good do we feel when we help one student make the right choices?

Laura Bush said, “I like this idea of generation after generation helping children on the streets, kids who have run away fleeing violence. I like the whole idea of opening arms for children who have nowhere else to go, sleeping by dumpsters.” Maybe, just maybe, we have to open up our arms wider to all kids not forgetting those who drop out of school.

Riddle: Why did the teacher put glue on her students’ heads? (Because she wanted her lessons to stick on their minds.) What we want to stick on our students’ minds is that we respect them and won’t give up on them.

100%

We can use dropouts as a resource when we:

Invite them to help solve the dilemma.

Treat them with respect.

Continue to look for ways to show them they are valued.

