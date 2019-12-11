Have you ever wondered what Channukah is? It is a holiday commemorating the Maccabean Jews’ taking back Jerusalem from Greek soldiers who’d desecrated the Second Temple. To commemorate this, the holiday’s name Channukah comes from the Hebrew word meaning to dedicate because the temple — once properly cleansed and rededicated — returned to being the center of Jewish life in the holy city.

And, as tradition reports, a miracle happened there. The temple’s ner tamid (the eternal light that burns in every synagogue) was running out of oil. This was a problem because it took eight days to sanctify the oil and there was only enough oil left for one day. However, that oil lasted until the new oil was ready. And that miracle became the symbol for having chased out the invaders though, more importantly, it recalls rededication of the temple and so the return of Judaism to Jerusalem.

By tradition, Channukah is celebrated by lighting candles in a menorah (the traditional Channukah candelabra) for eight days—one candle more each day so that there are eight candles burning on the 8th day. This year Channukah begins on December 22 and the menorah will be lit with eight candles on Dec. 30.

What a joy Channukah is. Not only is the Channukah story retold so everyone has another opportunity to hear that amazing tale, but there are traditional foods to eat like potato latkes (a.k.a. potato pancakes), and games to play like dreidel (an excuse to gamble using chocolates for making bets).

And, more important in the eyes of Jewish kids, presents are opened each of the eight nights. And herein lies the myth to be debunked. When I grew up, I found myself explaining to my Christian friends that indeed we received presents each night, but not as many as my friends suspected. They figured that since the holiday ran eight nights, we must have gotten presents from everyone eight times. That was, however, not the case; one night might be from Aunt Reva and Uncle Jerry, the next night from Grandma Dora, and so on working through the rest of the relatives. And the big presents came the eighth night from Mom and Dad.

Since I married into a Christian family a third of a century ago, I could see first hand that Jewish kids and Christian kids got about the same number of presents, some getting more than others because those lucky kids had more brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins. It relied, in other words, not on the holiday, but on how big one’s family was.

There is another similarity between Jewish and non-Jewish families. Since Mary Lou and I married, I’ve noticed that while Jewish families spend the same amount of time cleaning up wrapping paper and disposing of boxes over eight days, Christian families do it once because their joy is experienced in a single short period of time.

But the pleasure that comes from celebrating these joyful holidays is the same because of the holidays’ messages and regardless of the number of presents received.

Hank Slotnick is a retired UND professor who, with his wife, winters in Pima, Ariz., and summers in Debs.