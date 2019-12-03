Milly and Jerry — Mary Lou’s parents — courted in Loyal, Wis., a delightful town so small you’d not be surprised to find the two population signs on opposite sides of the same post. The only time I visited there was when Mary Lou and I took one of her daughters and Milly back for a Memorial Day celebration. And except for the fact that they now have the population signs at opposite ends of town, it was as delightful and charming as I’d been told.

During winters when Milly and Jerry courted, Jerry borrowed a friend’s horse and sleigh and drove the rig around the county. Note that around the county meant to the house Milly shared with her parents and siblings so he could tuck her in under a blanket beside him and take them both for a sleigh ride. I’ll bet Milly brought along a thermos of hot chocolate and homemade cookies.

Mary Lou knew this story before we started dating, but I didn’t hear it until one winter when, instead of flying to Arizona for Christmas, we invited our kids and grandkids to our cabin near Debs. Why? Because they all wanted to spend the holidays where the air was crispy cold, the snow was piled up at least a foot, the lake was covered by so much ice that pickups drove on it to the ice fishing houses the trucks’ owners used, and we could keep ourselves warm by building a roaring fire in the fireplace while watching snowflakes fall outside.

Why were these things so charming to the kids? Because one granddaughter had never seen snow, and none had experienced fluffy snowflakes sticking to their noses and eyelashes.

Keeping with our family’s Christmas traditions, we gave the girls matching red flannel pajamas and sang carols on Christmas Eve. And we opened presents the next morning.

Milly (Jerry had, sadly, passed) was there as was her story of being courted in a one-horse sleigh. That may even have been the impetus for augmenting the girls sliding down a hillside on cafeteria trays, ice fishing and building snowmen, with a trip to the Buena Vista ski slope where we hired a one-horse sleigh for an afternoon’s ride.

The sleigh ride was a delight for us all, Milly because it recalled Jerry’s courting her years ago, and the girls because the man driving the sleigh invited each to sit with him and manage the reins for a while — which made each feel very, very special. The rest of us, meanwhile, enjoyed both the ride and the happiness the girls realized. The sleigh ride thus became the high point of an already wonderful trip to the cabin.

What happens now? Well, Mary Lou and I only need to say something like “remember the holidays at the cabin?” to recall that wonderful time and reminisce about what happened back then.

The girls, meanwhile, have grown up and are getting on with their lives which leaves us simultaneously fondly recalling when they were younger and enjoying how well they turned out.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if, in a few years, they’ll take their kids to a cabin where there’s lots of snow and someone with a horse and sleigh to share. And these kids will become the fifth generation to go sleighing. What fun they’ll have!

Hank Slotnick is a retired UND professor who, with his wife, winters in Pima, Ariz., and summers in Debs.