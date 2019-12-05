Why do we do what we do? How did we get to where we are today? How did we happen to learn what we learned? Who were our teachers?

The older I get the more thankful I become for everything. I consider myself to be a truly fortunate person. As my grandmother once said while lying in her hospital bed, “I have everything I need.” I often remind students that they have everything they need to do whatever they want to do. My grandmother taught me that I have everything I need to do whatever I want to do. No doubt this happened because I had so many good teachers.

John Dudley. John was my boss at the Red Owl Store in my hometown where I worked for about 10 years (middle school into college). He was a stickler for keeping busy. He taught me that if there is nothing to do, find something to do and I did. I guess you can say he taught me to use my initiative.

Dr. Ed Pino. Ed was my mentor for most of my adult life. He was an extremely hard worker, creative educator and he expected his staff to be the same way. He taught me to use my creativity and to believe that everything could be done a little bit better. He also believed all students do not learn the same way and that it behoves the teacher to keep looking for what is best for the students.

Dr. Don Glines. I still correspond with Don and we talk probably every two or three weeks. At the age of 87 he is still making strides in seeking educational alternatives for students. He taught me that if schools are to be significantly better, they have to be significantly different. He is still trying to make a difference and, I guess, he taught me to do the same.

Henry Eggers. My grandfather was a preacher whose greatest pleasure was making home visits. He knew his people appreciated it and it was a good way to learn more about them. No doubt this rubbed off on me because what I enjoy most about the 100% movement is going around to businesses and organizations to tell them about the need to have all kids graduate. While I’m doing this, I try to learn a little about them and their business. He taught me to get to know others.

Gloria Cook. “Missy” was my secretary at Red Lake. She had many outstanding qualities but what I learned most about her was that she did, indeed, care about students and our students knew this and this is why they cared about her. She taught me to be caring.

Edgar and Helen Eggers. Our parents are usually our best teachers. They taught me many things like working hard, never use bad language, the importance of faith, respecting others, taking care of things, saying "please" and "thank you" and lots of other things. They got the most out of life and I am still trying to do the same.

My fellow Peace Corps Volunteers. I know I would not be where I am today without their influence. They opened my eyes to the world and taught me the importance of friendship and to appreciate all people.

My wife, Kathy. Wow! Everyone needs someone to talk to and Kathy is that someone in my life even though I don’t talk a great deal. She is honest, trustworthy, loyal and kind. She would have made a good Boy Scout. She knows my needs before I can say them. She understands me better than anyone else. She taught me to be a better listener and has given me the confidence I need to do what I do. She is there when I need her, which is pretty much always.

Doc Rieke. Lowell Rieke was a dentist in my hometown and our Scout Master. He was involved in many civic organizations and was a friend to all. He was committed to whatever he did. I guess he taught me the importance of commitment and tenacity, too.

Miss Barslow. Miss Barslow was my fourth-grade teacher who opened my eyes to books. She was a great reader and her enthusiasm for reading was contagious. She taught me the enjoyment of reading.

Miss Reak. Miss Reak was my fifth-grade teacher who laughed at one of my essays because she thought it was so funny. I think she was the first one to notice my writing. She taught me that writing is one way to influence others.

Dr. Stan Menking. Dr. Menking hired my wife and I to work in the inner city of Camden, N.J. He taught me the importance of getting involved.

All of my students. I sometimes wonder who really is the teacher in the classroom. Are the students the teachers or is the teacher the teacher? I think “both” is the correct answer. I wish I could remember all of the students I had over 55 years of teaching and what they taught me. One thing they taught me is that as a teacher we never know where our influence stops.

Riddle: What did the math student say when the witch doctor removed his curse? (Hexagon) The best thing you can learn in school, of course, are the riddles that teachers tell. You probably guessed that I majored in riddles in college.

100 percent graduation

I forgot to mention in my last column, on behalf of both the Red Lake and Bemidji Advisory Boards, how thankful we are that we now have 340 supporting businesses and organizations. Our biggest challenge is to keep reminding people to tell young people that their number one goal in school is to graduate. This is a community effort. We all have to get involved.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.