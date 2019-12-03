Happy Holidays from the Bemidji Public Library. The snow has fallen and the bright lights are up so be sure to cuddle in with a good holiday book this season.

There are many monthly programs available for any age. Great River Rescue will stop by the library at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Executive Director Brandon Mustful will give a presentation about the work of the shelter and new, exciting things going on. A few board members will also be there to answer any questions you may have.

For the children this month, Magic Bob will arrive to perform the Magic of the Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Pages to Pints, a new kind of book club for the non-committed, will continue this month. If you're tired of reading the same book as everyone else, come join us at Bemidji Brewing for something different. Read a book on any topic that you like and tell the group about it. Get new ideas, share knowledge and drink beer. To compensate for the many holiday happenings around this time, we’ll be hosting the event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The Book Discussion for adults (18 and older) and will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The Young Adult Book Club (open any and all who enjoy reading young adult books) will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and will discuss Becky Albertalli's “Leah on the Offbeat." The Kids' Book Club will start up again and there’s still time to read for this month’s discussion of Patricia MacLachlan’s "The True Gift." They will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.

For each of the meetings, participants gather to share their thoughts on the book of the month, so it is recommended that the book is read beforehand. If you just want to come and observe, that is very welcome but be prepared for spoilers. The following month’s book will also be announced during the meeting. All book clubs are held in the library’s Front Meeting Room unless stated otherwise.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) will be at the library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21. This program gives children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to therapy dogs. Space is limited, so sign up. A signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian is also required.

There are various Storytimes throughout the week for preschool-aged children and families. They are held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Storytime consists of telling three to four stories and a small craft at the end.

Alayna Nestberg is a library assistant with the Bemidji Public Library.