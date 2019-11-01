Halloween is over, and we all have leftover candy and another holiday to look forward to this month. When you’re not basting the turkey, you can spend your time reading. I know one thing for sure, I’m so thankful to have libraries that provide so many free services, and I’m thankful for the friendly and knowledgeable staff that we have who are happy to help and happy to lend out the many books and other materials our patrons check out.

There are many monthly programs for any age at the Bemidji Public Library. Currently, we have a new set of events happening at the library called “Bemidji Speaks.” Bemidji Speaks is a local lecture series that is set up similar to a Ted Talk, but on a smaller scale. Instead of spending resources outside the community, Bemidji Speaks looks to draw on the immense level of local talent in Bemidji and the surrounding area to inform and educate our community. This monthly lecture series will bring local authors, historians, and members of the community to our library to inform, educate, and enlighten our population. The next one will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and we’ll be having a panel discussion about “Women in Politics.”

Pages to Pints, a new kind of book club for the non-committed. If your tired of reading the same book as everyone else, come join us at Bemidji Brewing for something different. Read a book on any topic that you like and tell the group about it! Get new ideas, share knowledge and drink beer! To compensate for the many holidays happening around this time, we’ll be having it at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The Book Discussion (18 and older) for adults will be talking about Fredrik Backman’s “Beartown” and will meet at noon Tuesday, Nov. 18, and the Young Adult Book Club (any and all who enjoy reading young adult books) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The Kids’ Book Club is starting up again, there’s still time to read for this month’s discussion of Chris Grabenstein’s “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library.” They will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

For each of the meetings, participants gather to share their thoughts on the book of the month, so it is recommended that the book is read beforehand. If you just want to come and observe that is very welcome as well just be prepared for spoilers. The next month’s book will also be announced during the meeting. All book clubs are held in the library’s Front Meeting Room unless stated otherwise.

There is also the After School Movie at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Tigger bounces off to find his family. This film is rated G and has a running time of 1 hour.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines will be at the library from 10 a.m to noon on Saturday, Nov. 16. This program gives children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to therapy dogs, space is limited, so sign-up! A signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian is also required.

There are various Storytimes throughout the weeks for preschool aged children and families. They are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Storytime consists of telling 3-4 stories and a small craft at the end. Themes for this month include: (Nov. 5-7) "Bad Kitty Doesn’t Like Candy", (12-14) "Each Kindness", (19-21) "Our Seasons", (26-27) "Turkey Trouble".

Alayna Nestberg is a library assistant with the Bemidji Public Library.