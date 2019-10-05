It’s that time of the year to beef up for the winter. Isn’t it? How many church dinners will you go to? Many of them are all-you-can-eat dinners. Not only can you eat at the church dinners, many of the fall bazaars will also help feed our souls.

I hope you are hungry.

Get ready also for the business holiday parties and dinners. Our schedules will be full to go along with our stomachs. Even though they are a lot of work, all of these dinners and socials are good things. They bring people together and bonding takes place. We sit beside people we don’t know, carry on a conversation, and we feel good about it.

I have mentioned on many occasions that food, even more than a good joke, is the equalizer when it comes to getting to know people. Eating together is probably the best way to break down barriers among people.

After almost every basketball game in Uruguay as a Peace Corps Volunteer, we had an “asado” or barbecue with our opposing team. Those were the times when culture exchanges occurred. A little wine also helped.

After special events on Native American reservations, feasts are held. Eating together is recognized as an important cultural activity.

At funerals, dinners are a lasting testimony when stories are told and memories are shared. They help make a group more congenial. What do you do at your class reunions? You eat together.

My parents for most of their life time belonged to a group they called “The Pot Luck Bunch.” It was made up of about seven or eight couples that got together on the spur of the moment and brought whatever they had sitting around the kitchen and had a pot luck. This happened at least twice a month. They would talk about small town happenings, the kids would play together, and, obviously, we would all eat together. It was the best of times for me and my brother. It was like having a whole bunch of surrogate parents.

Like many churches in bygone days, my church had a Ladies Aid supper for the community once a month. It was a way to raise some funds, which most, as I recall, went to support the Sunday School. The dinner cost 20 cents and it, too, was an all-you-could-eat affair. The array of casseroles, salads, cakes and pies was amazing. I didn’t realize Jello came in so many varieties. At the end, everyone could honestly say, “A good time was had by all.”

My elementary school teachers would usually attend these dinners because most were single and teachers were not paid very well. A twenty cent meal was a bargain they couldn’t pass up. I thought it was kind of strange to see my teachers outside of the classroom. I said to myself on more than one occasion, “Wow, teachers eat too!”

Before long, men and women will be going to their deer shacks for the deer hunting opener. Along with the stories, food will be the topic of conversation. It would be fun to go around to the various deer camps to see what they have on the menu. When we were still duck and squirrel hunting, the deer camp was a prime time to consume these delicacies.

There would be heaping plates of left over bones that would be tossed in the woods for critters to eat. After the meal we would sit back and loosen our belts and think about how nice it would be in the morning if we could all sleep in. Then someone would say, “Anyone ready for some strawberry shortcake?”

I have always maintained that when our politicians debate and negotiate they should do it around a big oak table with seven or eight leaves where they can pass two or three different kinds of casseroles, a variety of Jello salads and a host of cakes and pies. They might consume a few glasses of wine and negotiate their business. After the meal, they can have a dish of my own, right out of the oven, bread pudding with my secret ingredient. Without a stretch of the imagination, more work would be done. At the very least, they would be talking to one another. “Pass that green Jello salad, please.”

Our gardens are being harvested. Farmers are doing the same to their fields. We look for church supper ads. Deer hunters are beginning to think about what they will eat. We hope our politicians will join ranks and eat something together while deciding the fate of our world. Our lives revolve around food and, you know what, so does the world. Bon appetite and don’t forget to eat at a church dinner or two. I think I smell lutefisk.

Riddle: What did the nut say when it sneezed? (Cashew) It may sound nutty to have something to eat while solving problems, but it does work.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.