A man who had been a preacher for more than 20 years accidentally opened his wife’s dresser drawer. In it he found 10 eggs. When he asked his wife about the eggs she confided in him, “Honey,” she said, “every time you preached a rotten sermon I put an egg in my drawer and when I get a dozen, I sell them.” “Gee,” the preacher said, “only 10 eggs, that’s not too bad for preaching almost 20 years.” The wife went on to say, “Honey, how do you think we paid off the car?”

Now maybe if the wife expected her husband to preach a little better, he might have. Generally, what you expect is what you get. What do you expect?

Do you expect to get a good raise? Do you expect to get along with your mother-in-law or father-in-law? Do you expect your kids to do well in school? Do expect to buy a new car some day? Do you expect to own your own business?

Winston Churchill was one of the world’s greatest leaders. He said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.” What if Churchill didn’t expect England to find success against the Germans? What if he expected his troops not to have enough courage to defeat the Germans? What if U.S. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower felt the same way? Would the outcome of World War II have been different?

I planted about two dozen gladiolas this year because my father always enjoyed his glads. I also enjoy giving bouquets to Kathy. Well, the rabbits enjoy glads also and they had some fun chewing off the tops of the plants so I was forced to put up a fence around them. It may have been too late but I am expecting to have some glads to pick.

Every time I go to the dentist, I expect to have a bad experience. I need to change my thinking to the opposite. I need to follow my own advice. I need to expect to have a good experience.

What we hold in our subconscious is usually the way things turn out. Our mind is very powerful. Remember when we were very young, we were absolutely certain there was a boogeyman in our closet and we had to go sleep with mom or dad? People who are afraid of flying have a boogeyman in their brain that is telling them to expect something bad to happen.

If you suffer from addiction of some kind, you have a subconscious that is telling you that you need that pill or you need that cigarette or you need that drink. As difficult as it is, you need to change your way of thinking and begin expecting to break your habit. Once your brain switches gears, you are going to be just fine but your level of expectation has to be high enough to switch gears.

I built an arbor for Kathy a few years ago and planted a vine along side it. Eventually the vine completely covered it so much that when you walked under it during a rain, you would hardly get wet. Well, a few weeks ago during a bad wind storm our rustic arbor was blown completely over. It laid on the ground for about three weeks while I was studying how to get it back up in one piece without tearing it down. I even thought of having a Bobcat come in to lift it up.

Something inside me said I am going to restore it. I put in four posts, which would be its new foundation. With the help of my son-in-law we lifted it up and rested it over the posts. It’s a bit discombobulated and it will need a few bandaids but I expected I could restore it and we did.

Well, you are probably thinking you don’t get what you expect all of the time. So what is the alternative, to expect the opposite? No, our mind moves in the direction it is thinking. Expecting good things to happen is what you and I need to believe. Helen Keller said, “Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” I believe Helen Keller.

Someone recently asked me if I had one wish for our country, what would it be? I told him that I think our country is currently too divisive and we need to get together as one. Many people feel the same way and they do expect our country to heal itself. When you get a group of people expecting the same thing, it’s going to happen. It just will.

Expectations are abundant in schools and churches. Coaches expect their athletes to do well. Choir directors expect their singers to sing well. Pastors use the power of prayer to communicate expectations. Ask any pastor if this works for them.

It seems too easy, doesn’t it? I mean, just to expect something and then getting it. Well, it’s not that easy as we very well know especially If you have forces inside and outside of you telling you the contrary.

Shakespeare said “Expectation is the root of all heartache.” Who am I to disagree with Shakespeare but if his expectation was to be a good author, I think he did okay for himself. I guess I would rather have a few heartaches than realize I am not living up to my own expectations. Remember, what you expect is what you will get.

Riddle: What vegetables do librarians eat? (Quiet peas.) Librarians have this expectation that everyone who uses the library will be quiet and it works.





