GENERATIONS: Doug Lewandowski: Grandparents have a great gig

There really is not all the time in the world for a post-70 oldster when the old guy with the long beard and scythe stands in the corner checking his watch. At least the dude with a black hoodie on and his ragged edged scythe isn't knocking yet, as far as I know! Getting to this point in life when time is available is a reward for those moments when hours were in short supply, when a living had to be made.

After greeting, comes the eating. Every nook and cranny where a Tootsie Roll or Cheeto is squirreled away is fair game. Even when taking great pains to conceal sweet indulgences on the highest shelf behind the chicken soup fails, (they know the game you play), trying a diversion to the lower shelf where "healthy" treats are kept is sure to be fruitless. C'mon now, has anyone ever heard of HEALTHY treats?

Having grandchildren around to break the daily routine lifts a spirit occasionally preoccupied by the consequences of wear and tear on an aging superstructure and psyche. They are way better than Advil or Zoloft for aches and pains and a foul mood.

They play. Wooden blocks are touched, stacked and tasted. And when the configurations mastered are obliterated, starting over and doing it again teaches and demonstrates even more competency.

Finding out why things work, and what happens when the square peg won't go into that round hole, educates how to manage frustration and move on to solving problems. heir imagination fuels creative outcomes, drawings and chunks of play-doh all over the place. How they view the adults in their lives are revealed by watching the multiple changes of cast off dresses and old suits that encourage role playing.

Discovering where to put a body in space and time is a skill that is learned and relearned for a long time, along with managing emotional states when things don't go well. Getting hockey pucks and soccer balls into a goal requires focus and persistence.

Personalities evolve. There are powerful dynamics at work that involve genetic inheritance, environment and placement in a family. Intelligence and giftedness articulate themselves in many ways by superior academic performance, hands-on brilliance and being socially skillful. Given that all grandkids are smart, a first child could be driven, assertive and athletically gifted. No.2 might have artistic interests that produce unique creations, and the third could have many of these characteristics but earns the title, "The Boss."

If we are lucky enough to be around to see grandchildren grow up, the excitement and hugs still remain when they come in the door. Then it's time to sit down and hear of the adventures.

