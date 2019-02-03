All doctors, scientists, chemists and millions of others in the health care business are like the rest of us in many ways. They grew up in small towns and in big towns. Some went to church on Sunday and some went to the synagogue or mosque and some didn't go to church at all. Some played sports in high school and some were in music. Some went camping with the parents and some worked on the farm. Some were good students in high school and some were not so good. Some got married, had children and got divorced. Others stayed married and some never married. And, like them, we, too, graduated from high school.

What if none of the millions of people in the health care profession went on to college after receiving their high school diploma? Would we have achieved what we have achieved in medicine today? Of course not. We can say with certainty that the more students who graduate from high school, enter college, graduate from college and pursue work in the health field, the more likelihood that we would find cures for some of our most vexing diseases.

So, a key seems to be that if we want to increase our chances of curing MS, for example, the more people we have entering health care professions, the greater the chances we will find solutions.

In school year 2015-16, a total of 84 percent of students in the United States graduated from high school. That's not too bad! Asian/Pacific Islander students had the highest (91 percent), followed by White (88 percent), Hispanic (79 percent), Black (76 percent) and American Indian/Alaska Native (72 percent) students.

We are getting better at increasing the graduation rate but we have to consider the number of students who drop out of school, too. According to DoSomething.org, every year, between 1 million to 2 million students do not graduate. That's a student every 26 seconds or 7,000 a day. That's just counting students in the United States.

We can find all kinds of statistics about high school and college graduation rates (the drop out rate for college students is much higher). What we all need to realize is that when a young person drops out of high school or college, we are reducing the number of individuals potentially going into health care. Of the 1.2 million students annually that leave school early without their diploma, isn't it possible that maybe there is someone in that pool of people that could find a solution to dementia, to MS, to Parkinson's? Isn't that possible? But since that million doesn't have their diploma, their brainpower is not being used. It's as if it were being wasted.

Here's what I don't understand. Why aren't hospitals and clinics leading the charge to have every high school student graduate? Don't they see the connection between greater work force and greater potential for finding the next Jonas Sauk or Marie Curie?

Project Graduate and its goal of 100 percent graduation rate for all students in Beltrami County has now more than 150 supporters. Sadly, the Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji, thus far, is not one of them. I have asked them numerous times but so far, nothing is happening. I walk the streets of Bemidji going from business to business—Goodwill, Northern Surplus, Twice But Nice, Woolen Mills and they are all eager to support 100 percent. It's just a matter of spreading the word and they are willing to do it. Where is Sanford Medical Center?

Our Sanford Medical Center is a marvelous gift to this community and northern Minnesota. It has saved countless lives and helped all of us in some way. They can do much more without spending a dime and they can help find a solution to MS.

What if all of the clinics and hospitals in Minnesota took it upon themselves to help mobilize the communities to graduate 100 percent of their high school students? Think of the thousands and thousands of people they see every day from all ages. Think of the thousands and thousands of employees who could say to young people, "Don't forget to graduate." Maybe, just maybe, one of those young people who were thinking of leaving high school or college decided to stay in school and became a medical scientist who found a cure for MS.

I want to find a cure for MS because my wife has MS. My mother-in-law passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's. My grandmother passed away from diabetes. My mother died from lung cancer. We all know people who have these diseases and we all pray for cures. Our chances are much greater when we can use all of the brainpower we can muster, which means graduating 100 percent of our students. Our hospitals need to be out front leading the way, which includes Sanford and Mayo and all the rest.

Riddle: What did the scientist say to the hydrogen atom that claimed it lost an electron? (Are you positive?) I'm positive that when 100% of our students graduate from high school, we will be much closer to finding a solution to MS and other diseases.

100 percent graduation

A local movement is underway to ensure the area has a 100 percent high school graduation rate. These tips will increase the likelihood that students will stay in school.

1. Students are more likely to graduate from high school when they put down the phone, look up, raise their hand, speak, ask and listen.

2. Just by asking someone what they intend to do after they graduate from high school or college plants a seed. When others ask a similar question, those seeds begin to take root.

3. Health care profession is more than doctors and nurses. As our population grows older, health care represents a lucrative field as well as very much-needed field. Maybe, just maybe, your child will graduate from high school and become the next Jonas Salk.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.