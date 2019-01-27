LIBRARY CORNER: Library heats up with activities in February

First, something that isn’t all that fun. We know tax season is right around the corner. The library has both federal and state tax forms ready for use and the library staff will help you locate other forms if they’re not readily available. Printing out tax forms is absolutely free as long as they’re blank forms and not already filled out. The library staff will try their best to make this year’s taxes as smooth as possible.

There are also the many events that take place at the library.

Snow Time to Read is well underway, but it’s not too late to sign up. The program is for young adults/adults, ages 16 and older can participate by logging all Young Adult and Adult books read between Jan. 1 to March 31. Those who read 15 books win a prize and will have their name entered into a drawing for additional prizes. Pretty easy, right? Head to https://wandooreader.com/bemidji/snowtime-to-read-2019 to register and log books or if you don’t have access to a computer, there are also physical paper log sheets at the library information desk.

There are also the monthly programs that are there for any age. There is the Book Discussion (18 and older) for adults that takes place at noon Monday, Feb. 11. They will be discussing Ian McEwan’s “Solar.” The Kids’ Book Club (ages 9-13) will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, to discuss Katherine Applegate’s “Crenshaw.” The following Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Young Adult Book Club (any and all who enjoy reading young adult books) meets at 5:30 p.m., where they will be discussing Veronica Roth’s “Carve the Mark.” For each of the meetings, participants gather to share their thoughts on the book of the month, so it is recommended that the book is read beforehand. If you just want to come and observe, that is also welcomed as well just be prepared for spoilers. The next month’s book will also be announced during the meeting. All book clubs are held in the library’s Front Meeting Room unless stated otherwise.

Magic: The Gathering Club meets at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. All levels of players are welcome. Card decks are provided and you can bring your own decks as well. If you’re curious about the game and want to give it a try, come and join up.

There is also the After School Movie at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. The movie has yet to be determined. Come to the library checkout desk for more details.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) will be at the library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 16. This program gives children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to therapy dogs, space is limited, so sign up. A signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian is also required.

There are various Storytimes throughout the weeks for preschool-aged children and families. They are held at 10:30 a.m on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Storytime consists of telling three to four stories and a small craft at the end. Themes for February include: (5-7) “I am Small;” (12-14) “The Best Thing About Valentines;” (19-21) “Smile A Lot;” (26-28) “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, in honor of Presidents’ Day.

Alayna Nestberg is a library assistant with the Bemidji Public Library.