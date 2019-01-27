JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Are you addicted to your iPhone?

2. If you place as much importance on carrying your iPhone with you as you do your keys and wallet or purse, you have a problem.

3. If you have your iPhone in your hand and are reading or texting or talking while waiting to get served in a restaurant or using it while listening to a talk at a meeting or conference, you have a problem.

4. If you continually wonder about how you will recharge your iPhone, you have a problem.

5. If you no longer have a landline phone, you may have a problem.

6. If you believe in your heart that you are too dependent on your iPhone, you have a problem.

7. If the last thing you said to your wife or husband before going to bed is, "Listen to this song on my iPhone," you have a problem.

Or, if you used your iPhone in the last 15 minutes, you have a problem.

That just about covers the symptoms but I am sure there are a few that you can think of. If you can, you have a problem.

When we didn't have iPhones or some kind of smartphone, we were fine. We waited until we found a phone to talk to someone. We probably sent more cards and letters. We visited more with people waiting in line, before being served in a restaurant or just in general. We didn't have the extra expense of the iPhone.

Can we live with iPhones and all of their potential problems? Most teachers, I'm sure, consider them a headache. It's just something else they have to worry about.

Have iPhones made parenting easier? I'm sure some parents would say "yes."

What are some things you can do if you are suffering from iPhone addiction? There is no iPhone Anonymous—yet. Until there is consider these tips to help you.

1. Don't use your iPhone in the car unless it is an emergency. States are beginning to pass laws, which prohibit the use of iPhones in the car, so now would be a good time to stop.

2. Don't use your iPhones to read something. Restrict the usage to photos and phone use.

3. Can you restrict your usage to one hour per day?

4. Don't play games on your iPhone.

5. Carry along something to read that would be a substitute for your iPhone. It's OK to be addicted to books. That's like being addicted to doing good deeds.

By the year 2020 it is reported that 70 percent of the world's population will use some type of smartphone. What if more than half of that group has an addiction problem? What will be the impact on the rest of the population?

I don't have a good answer for you. I am part of the problem. Just this week I forgot my iPhone in my office at the Red Lake College. I drove all the way back from Bemidji to Red Lake to retrieve it.

In 1956 there was a bubble gum rock song sung by a couple of young teenagers called Patience and Prudence. The title of their hit song was "Gonna Get Along Without You Now." The lyrics were simple:

"A-ha, a-ha

Uh huh, uh huh,

Gonna get along without you now

A-ha, a-ha

Uh huh, uh huh,

I'm gonna get along without you now."

Uh huh? Is it time to get along without our iPhones? You decide. I can't bring myself to say, "yes." I must be addicted. Help!

Riddle: What section of the newspaper does a ghost always read? (The HORRORscopes.) I can't imagine what horrors we might have with 70 percent of the population using iPhones.

100 percent graduation rate

A local movement is underway to ensure the area has a 100 percent high school graduation rate. These tips will increase the likelihood that students will stay in school.

1. Good readers learn to read by reading.

2. Good writers learn to write by writing.

3. It's important for students to read and write almost daily in order to graduate from high school.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.