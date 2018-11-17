Bursack: Don't let holidays make life changes more difficult

Dear NM: I’m so very sorry about what’s happened to your husband, and to you by extension. You are grieving not only what happened to your husband’s health but your retirement dreams. Guilt is an unnecessary burden since you wouldn’t be human if you weren’t going through these normal feelings. Nine months may seem long, but it’s a relatively short time to adjust to your daily losses as well as your changed future.

Your writing, however, indicates to me a willingness to find acceptance and to work through your emotions so that you can find that peace we all crave. I’m glad of that because acceptance of life as it is seems to be the only way to get there.

As you know, acceptance doesn’t mean that you like the turn your lives have taken. It simply means that you recognize that this is your life now and accept that as fact. This acceptance may enable you to become more willing to work through your current feelings so that you can make emotional progress.

Definitely use your church family for support, but consider seeing a qualified counselor, as well. You haven’t mentioned how your husband is doing emotionally, but he must also be struggling. He could even be covering up times of despair so you may want to suggest counseling for him, as well.

As for the holidays, remember that unrealistic expectations can often make our situations worse, so try not to fall victim to a subconscious expectation that this year’s holiday season should sparkle. You’ll do well if you can just move through it, doing what you feel like doing and letting the rest go.

You and your husband don’t owe anyone what you can’t emotionally give. Gratitude for the good things that you have will likely come as your work toward adjusting to your new normal, but that will be a gradual process. Best wishes to you both for some future joy.

Carol Bradley Bursack is a veteran caregiver and an established columnist. She is also a blogger, and the author of “Minding Our Elders: Caregivers Share Their Personal Stories.” Bradley Bursack hosts a website supporting caregivers and elders at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbradleybursack@mindingourelders.com.