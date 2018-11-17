Bursack: Don't let holidays make life changes more difficult
Dear Carol: Nine months ago, my 63-year-old husband was happy and active and we were both looking forward to his retirement. Then he had a massive stroke, and our lives were permanently changed. I’m very grateful to have him at all, so I don’t want to be misunderstood. It’s just that I’m struggling. We’ve had to hire help for his care because therapy hasn’t been that effective and this expense is draining our savings. Our children want to help, but they don’t live that close to us so their ongoing help is impractical. Our faith tells us to be grateful for life, which, of course, I am. I’m also grateful and somewhat humiliated to find that my husband is doing better emotionally than I am, but the holidays are approaching and I’m still angry. We aren’t and won’t be homeless, we have plenty to eat and we don’t owe money, so I feel guilty that I can’t find more gratitude. How do I get beyond this anger and bitterness and find gratitude? — NM.
Dear NM: I’m so very sorry about what’s happened to your husband, and to you by extension. You are grieving not only what happened to your husband’s health but your retirement dreams. Guilt is an unnecessary burden since you wouldn’t be human if you weren’t going through these normal feelings. Nine months may seem long, but it’s a relatively short time to adjust to your daily losses as well as your changed future.
Your writing, however, indicates to me a willingness to find acceptance and to work through your emotions so that you can find that peace we all crave. I’m glad of that because acceptance of life as it is seems to be the only way to get there.
As you know, acceptance doesn’t mean that you like the turn your lives have taken. It simply means that you recognize that this is your life now and accept that as fact. This acceptance may enable you to become more willing to work through your current feelings so that you can make emotional progress.
Definitely use your church family for support, but consider seeing a qualified counselor, as well. You haven’t mentioned how your husband is doing emotionally, but he must also be struggling. He could even be covering up times of despair so you may want to suggest counseling for him, as well.
As for the holidays, remember that unrealistic expectations can often make our situations worse, so try not to fall victim to a subconscious expectation that this year’s holiday season should sparkle. You’ll do well if you can just move through it, doing what you feel like doing and letting the rest go.
You and your husband don’t owe anyone what you can’t emotionally give. Gratitude for the good things that you have will likely come as your work toward adjusting to your new normal, but that will be a gradual process. Best wishes to you both for some future joy.
Carol Bradley Bursack is a veteran caregiver and an established columnist. She is also a blogger, and the author of “Minding Our Elders: Caregivers Share Their Personal Stories.” Bradley Bursack hosts a website supporting caregivers and elders at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbradleybursack@mindingourelders.com.