A: Ponytail palm’s ability to conserve water in its enlarged stem is a characteristic of these succulents. Because they can live for extended periods between waterings, soil staying too moist is the top suspect whenever something goes wrong with succulents. Ponytail palms might need watering only once every three to four weeks.

They like to be pot-bound, filling up the pot with roots, and they prefer only 1 inch of space between the bulbous stem and the pot’s sides. Keep ponytail palms potted shallowly.

The potting soil in the photo looks like it might be retaining moisture. Try repotting into an unglazed clay pot (they breathe better) that's slightly smaller in diameter, and use a cactus-type potting mix. The brown leaf tips can also indicate reaction to salts or water compounds. Try distilled, reverse-osmosis or rain water.

Treat the foliage with insecticidal soap or Neem oil, or consider applying systemic insecticide granules, as I suspect spider mites might also be present.

Q: We tried growing watermelons this year, but none of them ripened by the time frost came, and I don’t remember the name of the variety. Do you know which watermelons can grow successfully in our area? — D. Jenson, Bismarck, N.D.

A: Watermelons are among my favorite garden crops ever since I was a boy. By selecting the right cultivars, we can enjoy full-sized, sweet melons that ripen well in our region. An excellent choice is Sweet Dakota Rose Watermelon, developed in North Dakota by Prairie Road Organic Seeds. It’s become my favorite, combining good size, full flavor, high sugar content and earliness. Another successful watermelon for me has been Sweet Favorite, which was an All-America Selections winner from about 40 years ago.

To speed watermelon growth, start seeds indoors May 1 in peat pots for transplanting outdoors about May 25. To further enhance growth, use clear plastic mulch to warm the soil, as watermelons love heat.

Q: I always thought mulch for protecting perennials should be put on before the weather turned cold, to keep the warmth in, but I read an article from the Extension Service that said to wait until the ground was frozen a little. What’s the reason for this? — Linda Hanson, Duluth, Minn.

A: If protective mulch of leaves or straw is added to perennials over warm soil, it increases the chance that the perennial’s leaves and stems will become mushy and mold, especially if the soil is moist. This can cause the perennial’s crown to rot and die.

Waiting until the soil surface has frozen before adding the mulch lessens the chance of rot and keeps perennials comfortably frozen, reducing damaging freezing/thawing cycles while preventing severe cold from penetrating deeply.

