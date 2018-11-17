If you’re in the last group, take heart: A green thumb is simply meeting a plant’s needs, and that’s learnable and doable. Here are the key points to turning houseplant failure into victory.

Adopt a can-do attitude. It’s unknown if plants can smell fear, but a positive, non-nervous mindset helps us observe a plant’s needs. Start with healthy plants purchased from a well-tended garden center whose plants are free of yellowing leaves or wilted foliage. Rescuing sick plants is a hobby all its own, better left for a later date. Small starter plants in tiny 2- or 3-inch pots are best repotted soon after purchase into 4-inch diameter pots. Plants in larger pots might be fine as is for six months to a year. Plants are most comfortable filling their pot with roots before repotting into the next size up, and small plants in large pots wallow in too much soil. The type of potting soil can make or break a houseplant. Cheap potting soils, which are often heavy in the bag, are poorly drained, poorly aerated and lack key ingredients for houseplant health. Instead, choose high-quality mixes like Miracle-Gro Potting Mix or the special blends suggested by locally owned garden centers. Always moisten slightly before using, if mix is dry. Unglazed clay pots forgive mistakes more readily than plastic or glazed ceramic pots. Select pots with a bottom drainage hole. When potting houseplants, locate the finished product so the “headspace,” the depth between the pot’s rim and the soil surface, is about half an inch. A too-deep headspace encourages overwatering and root rot. Watering is the most mysterious part of houseplant care. Overwatering, which is houseplants’ No. 1 killer, means applying water too frequently, keeping soil continually soggy. It doesn’t mean applying too much at one time, as excess can be discarded as soon as it escapes the bottom drain hole. When watering, add enough to thoroughly wet the entire soil ball. Then, don’t water again until the soil has dried. There are several ways to tell if a plant’s soil has dried enough to be watered. Dry soil is lighter in color; moist soil is darker. Press your finger into the soil up to the first joint, and if you feel moisture, wait a day or two; water if dry. Lift the pot and develop a feel for the weight when moist, compared to the dry plant. Don’t use water from salt-type softeners because it easily damages houseplants. Investigate light requirements, as plants vary. Fertilize once per month March through September. Plants require less during the shorter days of October through February. Insects that attack houseplants often go unnoticed until populations balloon and plants decline. Be preventative and treat with insecticidal soap or add systemic insecticide granules to the soil, following label directions.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler’s Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.