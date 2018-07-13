DOUG LEWANDOWSKI: Keep an eye out for the Grammar Nazi

Not having a Nazi available to point out the differences between lie, lay or lying, or their and there is fraught with peril. Sentences like, "He lied in wait," become perplexing. Was this dude a politician, standing around in the state Capitol or is it Capital? (Don't want to confuse things further with the tendency toward indiscrete usage of taxpayer dollars.) Or was the legislator spreading falsehoods or "fake news?" On the other hand maybe they were standing around waiting there turn to lie down for a nap. I mean it's hard work looking like—your or is it you're—working? See what I mean?

I have a friend who enjoys reading crime thrillers. When he comes across an example of poor grammar or lousy punctuation, he will underline the mistakes graciously in pencil before he returns the book to the library. My own personal Grammar Nazi has come across his alterations in her reading of the same books. They have developed a kind of booklover synergy, attempting to out-evaluate author missteps. Good on them I say.

The Urban Dictionary makes note of three levels of Grammar Nazism. The mild Nazi is kind and tells you respectfully about your screw ups. The experienced fascist browses through whatever they are reading, hoping to find terrible examples of grammar and spelling. The hardcore devotee of the discipline feels only they have the right to sPELL liKe thisss. Obviously they are virtuosos!

Syntax soldiers are invaluable for the writer when they help refine an author's craft. Most writers have the luxury of revision. This allows for errors to be addressed. There is time to do that.

The speaker on the other hand, whether it is in intimate conversation or in front of adoring throngs, has no such buffer. They better get it right or it will be remembered—forever. George W. Bush was famous for verbal stumbles. Librarians became Liberians, and don't forget his attempt at governing an unruly democracy where any "misunderestimations" were immediately confronted. I don't know how many Liberians are librarians, but I am sure they too would relish the opportunity to correct spoken lapses.

Regional dialects will drive a grammarian nuts. "I am going to warsh the dishes." Say what? Some of these variations can show up even within the same state. "My lawnmower needs fixed." Really? In the eastern part of the state, "My John Deere needs TO BE fixed." Oh well.

Then there's always him and he. If you think before you speak, HE sounds a lot better than HIM when it comes to, "He is really a great guy." On the other hand, maybe on an off day, him ain't so good.

More of Doug’s writings can be seen at http://www.douglewandowski.com