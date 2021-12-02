Next month marks two years for me as editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. While it may not seem like a lot of time, considering the two years we’ve been through, it sort of feels like it’s been an eternity.

I took over the editor role just before the pandemic and a wild election year took the country by storm. Talk about adjusting in the midst of chaos. But it’s taught me some incredible lessons and grown me immensely as a person and a leader.

One thing that has encouraged me the most during these trying times has been our community’s resilience in the face of adversity. And there’s no better place to witness it all than working behind the scenes in a newsroom.

I’ve realized that as a journalist you see so much more than when living life as an everyday citizen. By removing myself from the situation and simply listening in and looking on -- and moderating Facebook comments -- I’ve learned a lot about who lives in our community. I’ve seen you express love and support, anger and frustration, struggle and perseverance in ways others may never experience.

And though I’ve learned a lot of wonderful things and have received plenty of compliments, there’s one thing in particular I want to focus on here: sometimes I don’t think people quite understand the difference between a news article and an opinion piece.

I recently wrote an editorial about Bemidji Area Schools’ referendum and received some flack on “not remaining objective” about the topic.

The key difference is, it was an opinion piece. Not a news article.

We work very hard to be ethical and remain objective in our reporting and do our utmost to be fair and accurate.

As journalists behind the scenes, we rarely have the opportunity to actually chime in on things and share our views as people who also live in this community and care about certain topics that affect us all.

So writing an opinion piece on the topic was my one time, after spending two years covering the issue, that I shared how I personally felt about it.

It didn’t seem to occur to a few Facebook commenters that I should have such a platform for expression, simply because I work at the newspaper. And many times it’s perceived that way when other people express their views on the opinion page as well.

For example, when a letter to the editor, or a submitted opinion piece, is published on our Facebook page or website that someone doesn’t agree with, rarely is it the author who receives flack.

It’s quite commonly us, the Pioneer, who are “called out” for publishing it. I’ve seen comments on letters saying things like, “shame on you Pioneer” and accusations of us trying to “fearmonger” or “stir the pot” because we are the ones who printed it.

Someone told me recently when expressing their frustration about a letter that they could “chalk it up to freedom of speech if the author knew what they were talking about,” but they felt the author didn’t, so, therefore, said they were “disappointed in the Pioneer” for publishing the letter.

I’d like to clarify something here: freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you only have the freedom to speak if you are saying something those around you agree with. That’s not how it works.

Freedom of speech means that you have the right to share your opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship or legal sanction.

So how would it be fair or ethical for a newspaper to censor letters based on whether or not we -- or random people on Facebook -- decide we agree or disagree with the subject matter?

How will censoring topics and opinions help us engage in community discourse or expand our realm of knowledge?

While it might seem like the obvious thing to do, what rarely happens is people read a letter they don’t agree with, think about it and then craft a letter of their own in response.

The intention of letters to the editor is to engage with the public and offer a diverse range of viewpoints.

This leads me to my main purpose of writing this editorial: I want you to send us your letters.

After a year of COVID, elections, pipeline projects and other hot-button issues, I’d love to see some letters about just normal everyday things happening in this area.

Tell us about something positive you witnessed recently, share something you’re learning about, give us your thoughts on an article you read in the paper -- anything would be welcomed!

The opinion page is a precious opportunity for those in our community to share their thoughts, opinions and feelings about nearly anything. So let’s make good use of space and get those letters out.

Instructions for submitting letters can be found on the Contact Page on our website, or on the right-hand side of the opinion page in the paper. Letters can be emailed to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or mailed to P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56619.

And before you choose to angrily comment on this opinion piece too, take a deep breath, be the change you want to see in the world and send your own letter.

Annalise Braught is a photographer and editor at the Pioneer. She can be reached at (218) 333-9796 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.