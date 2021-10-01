On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body of the United Nations, issued a new report on climate change.

In response to the report, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a "code red for humanity." The report was prepared by 234 scientists from 66 countries and documented how human influence has contributed to the climate warming at an unprecedented rate.

The data compiled shows how global surface temperature has increased faster since 1970 than in any 50-year period over the last 2,000 years. Temperatures in the last decade exceed those of the most recent multi-century warm period about 6,500 years ago, the report details.

Additionally, the global mean sea level has risen faster since 1900 than any preceding century in the last 3,000 years.

Climate change, according to the report, documents how emissions from greenhouse gases from human activities will cause global temperatures to rise by 1.5°C in the next 20 years.

With a 1.5°C increase, there will be increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. At 2°C of warming, heat extremes will be more likely to reach critical tolerance thresholds for agriculture and health.

Scientists are already recording current happenings related to climate change, though.

According to the U.N., scientists say evidence of observed changes in extremes such as heatwaves, heavy precipitation, droughts, and tropical cyclones and their attribution to human influence, has strengthened.

Nearly two months after the report, Enbridge announced the completion of its $2.9 billion Line 3 replacement project. The new oil pipe will carry more than 700,000 barrels per day from Edmonton in Canada, through North Dakota and Minnesota, to a terminal in Superior, Wis.

The Line 3 project has been a saga I've covered since I got to the Pioneer in June 2015. The conversation around the pipeline goes back even before that, too.

The discourse over Line 3 brought out passionate voices from both sides, and each had valid points to make. At its height, the Line 3 project had a workforce of more than 5,000, so it did successfully create jobs.

It came at an important time, too. With the service industry struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, the influx of workers offered assistance to the economic issues.

At the same time, what protesters have argued is accurate. The oil from Line 3 will contribute to greenhouse gasses, which in-turn, impact the climate.

The truth is, we rely on oil right now heavily. That's not expected to change overnight. I'd argue that most people who opposed Line 3 thought we could flip a switch and instantly stop using oil.

So the conversation now turns to what's next. In my opinion, it should be a conversation about transitioning. We use oil and coal now, but we don't always have to, at least to the level we currently are.

Renewable, cleaner energy is already being invested in. Since 2005, renewable energy generation has increased from 6% to 29%, while coal energy has dropped from 62% to 25%.

These are encouraging trends, and they should be supported moving forward. Working toward cleaner energy today means that by 2050 and 2060, we'll have an infrastructure more accustomed to green power.

That might seem like far away, but think about this, 2050 is closer than 1980. Such a transition won't happen overnight, but by starting the work today, and supporting innovation, that change is possible.

We're the nation where the Wright Brothers invented flight, where engineers and builders constructed the Hoover Dam. We're a nation that sent people to the Moon, and where computer professionals developed the Internet.

With that in mind, working to tackle the issue of climate change through renewable energy means is a definite possibility. It all starts with opening a dialogue. With Line 3 now finished, an opportunity is on the table for new ideas and new ways forward.

