Editor’s Note: As of Friday afternoon Michelle and Phil Thooft were on their way home from Washington D.C. where they went to see the events surrounding the counting of the electoral votes on Wednesday at the Capitol for themselves. These are her words about what she saw.

I went for several reasons -- I was compelled, wanted to ask questions and see for myself, I wanted to pray -- because I’m feeling carried along by history right now. If even 10% of the election fraud allegations are true… the phrase “Pippin, there won’t be any Shire” comes to mind.

And yet there is this: If I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I’m not afraid to be wrong. But how can I know what’s right and true if I don’t have the courage to look? I’m sick to death of the “where’s the evidence” line -- if you have the courage to look, there is evidence as big as the elephant in the room. I have to see what I see. Rather, I can’t UN-see what I’ve seen.

I have friends that I love telling me that “all Trump supporters” are racists and monsters and terrorists. Well, just as I know “all liberals/lefty’s” are not cold-hearted, angry, demonic people who want to eradicate our freedoms (so NOT TRUE!) -- I call BS on all Trump supporters being racists and terrorists.

The people I saw on Wednesday were kind, concerned people who just want to know their vote counted. They want to know we still live in a republic governed by the people and for the people.

They don’t understand why they can’t see an audit of the voting machines if it was “the safest election in our history.” Why are their businesses being shut down and they’re getting a $600 check when we’re sending billions of their tax dollars to other countries?

Why are they being told to wear masks for a virus which 99.8% of people recover from?

Whomever stormed the Capitol was either not part of the rally, or carried along by the chaos. And they were a very small minority. What I heard later was that some of the people were trying to start fires inside the building, but the Trump rally people were stopping them. They were saying “this is OUR building, you’re not going to burn it down!”

I didn’t see that, I only heard it, and you’re going to laugh when I tell you why. It was because we older ladies needed a bathroom. We had to walk a mile to find one at Union Station.

In heading back to the Capitol we saw people streaming away from it. One lady told us that some people had breached the building, so everyone was being evacuated and the mayor put a 6 p.m. curfew on the city. She said that police were using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Some in our party wanted to see it all for themselves; I’m afraid I did not. My comfort zone had quickly moved to “danger Will Robinson” and I was ready to leave. But we went, with the intention to see for ourselves and then leave.

When we got there, there were people on the lawn, the steps, and the first balcony. We heard that someone had been shot, but I didn’t see an ambulance. It was chaos. I was just wanting to leave. This didn’t feel right. No one in our party wanted to go into the Capitol or even approach the steps. There were no police, no guard.

We walked around the back of the Capitol and prayed some more. As we were making our way down to the road, we watched the police coming in, probably 50 of them, in full riot gear. That’s when I stopped, pulled my mask down, and cried. Not just for the unarmed people they were heading toward, but for them -- they are someone’s father, brother and husband, too.

A lot of stuff is going to come out about this in the coming weeks. It all just breaks my heart. The people I saw were not rioters, not one of them. Something different happened at the Capitol building, and I can’t tell you what, but something isn’t right.

If I could speak for the people that were there Wednesday, this is what I’d say: they feel like Trump is someone who sees them, who speaks for them, who gives them a voice. They have watched testimonies of those close to him say he is not a racist, he’s not homophobic. They believe he loves America and them. They feel safe knowing he is our President.

They remember the stupid things they said when they were young and arrogant, and they give him grace for his. They see that he’s rescued trafficked children and authored four peace treaties in the Middle East. They see he’s appointed the first openly gay man in a cabinet position. He has more women on his staff and as advisors than any previous president, and that he has started no wars. They see that mainstream media likes to take sound bites and video bites to present him as a monster, and they’re fed up. They’re sick and tired of all the slant and condescension and manipulation. And they believe this election was stolen from him -- and them. They feel like their voices are being silenced.

I went to absorb, follow my heart, and write to you what comes to the surface.

I wrote a poem about courage once. And everything I said still stands. I will guard my heart from growing cold in this cold-hearted world. I will tell the truth as I see and experience it. I will stand up for the good people I saw Wednesday. I would stand up for you, your family, your partner.

Michelle's entire experience can be read on her Facebook page.