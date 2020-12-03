The Six-Word Memoir concept is 14 years old, but I only learned about it last month. According to legend, Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. Here’s what he wrote: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.”

In 2006, SMITH Magazine founder Larry Smith issued a simple online challenge, asking: Can you tell your life story in six words? Since then, more than 1.3 million stories have been posted on sixwordmemoirs.com.

There you will see memoirs ranging from the bittersweet “Cursed with cancer, blessed with friends” and poignant “I still make coffee for two” to the inspirational “From migrant worker to NASA astronaut” and hilarious “Married by Elvis, divorced by Friday.”

I want to share some of my favorite memories of 2020 using the six-word challenge. It has certainly been a year unlike any other, but I have been uplifted over and over again by writing stories of creativity, perseverance and inspiration. My hope is that readers have found some of them helpful as well.

I’ll introduce each story with a six-word synopsis.

Still rocking after all these years: Five Bemidji businesses celebrated milestones in 2020. In February, we wrote about Raphael’s Bakery and Café celebrating 30 years in business. September marked the 80th anniversary for the Johanneson family’s first grocery store; they are owners of what is now Marketplace Foods. In October, it was time to celebrate 100 years at Bemidji Woolen Mills and 90 years at Patterson’s Clothing. November marked 50 years for Bob Smith at Image Photography.

Stone by stone, persistence is rewarded: It took him 19 years, but Paul Martinson finally placed the last rock on his Lake Movil home this past summer. “I really wondered if he would ever get done,” said Paul’s wife, Ida. “But he did a beautiful job. I’m just amazed at it. He was a professor and all he ever did was read books, and then suddenly he would work on this all summer long.”

Need a car? See this guy: At age 87, Richard Norvold just can’t quit working. The owner of Norvold Auto Sales has been at it since he was 10 when he would clean cars to be sold at his dad's sales lot. “He even worked on the Fourth of July,” said his sister, Linda McGuirk. “He sold a car, then he came over here to a family gathering after he closed up.”

Stage door, welcome Kate, the ballerina: Kate Loxtercamp started as a 4-year-old at Diane’s Dance Studio upstairs at The Old Schoolhouse in Bemidji. Twenty years later, Kate Loxtercamp is a professional dancer with Ballet Arizona, one of the nation’s top companies. Hers was a story of determination and perseverance, mixed with a whole lot of talent. “I’ve always told Kate how special it is to be able to go through that stage door,” said her father, Paul. “Anybody can pay $25 to go through that front door. It takes a lot of work to go through that back door, the stage door. We’re super proud.”

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger: That’s the actual headline we used for a March story about Bemidji’s Steve Johnson, who served as a U.S. Army Ranger in the jungles of Vietnam and has dealt with mental struggles that plagued so many Vietnam veterans. Johnson has embraced his past, reconnected with many of the fellow Rangers with whom he served, and taken on a national Army Ranger leadership role. He is president of the 75th Ranger Regiment Association and editor of two Ranger publications.

Hold a hand, shed some tears: Elizabeth Burud, a 22-year-old Bemidji State University nursing student who also works as a phlebotomist at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, shared her story about holding the hand of a COVID-19 patient as a colleague drew blood. She couldn’t help but think of her loved ones 3,000 miles away in Alaska, and later wept as she wrote a lovely story about the experience.

And finally, a “light” hearted story: I was driving down Birchmont Drive one day last week, and saw something that I couldn’t ignore. It was the “DITTO” sign at the house next door to Dean Thompson’s stunning holiday light display. The Thompsons and the Ryan and Lindsey Schafer family are friendly neighbors, and decided to have some fun with their “rivalry.” As 2020 nears its end, this story brightened more than just the night sky.

I have only six words to sum up 2020: Seek hope; it will find you.

Dennis Doeden is the former publisher of the Pioneer. You can reach him by phone at (218) 333-9771 or by email at ddoeden@bemidjipioneer.com.