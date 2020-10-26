But we would gladly accept one -- and a relatively small one at that -- rather than risk failing the youngest citizens of Bemidji.

Over the course of a tumultuous and lengthy election cycle, you have likely been asked to make many choices and concessions. When you fill out your ballot a few days from now, the Bemidji School District will ask you to make one more decision and answer a simple “yes” or “no” question.

During what has been an unprecedented year for all of us, the district has made the difficult choice to put forth a referendum to increase the school district’s existing operating levy.

The levy will require an estimated referendum tax rate of 0.07384% for taxes payable in 2021. This means for a homeowner with a property value of about $100,000, the additional taxes would be about $45 per year if voters choose “yes” this November.

Historically, state funding has not covered the extensive costs of education. The climbing cost of schooling -- coupled with increased mandates and stagnant support from the state -- means Bemidji faces a budget deficit. A “yes” vote will decrease this projected deficit by 72%. A “no” vote could mean major cuts for the school district.

While the ask for more money may come at a difficult time, as many families have had to tighten their belts, it has also been a difficult time for Bemidji Area Schools.

From outside of the district’s control have come additional costs (technology needs, additional cleaning) additional work, (online teaching, meal distribution, help outside of regular hours) additional restrictions and additional worries.

The pandemic is making tough choices even tougher. Their ask isn’t for superfluous luxury -- it’s to keep things afloat without making drastic cuts that affect our children’s futures. If the abrupt closure of schools this past spring, and the fluctuating learning models this fall, have shown us anything, it’s how important these crucial resources are for students. Schools are the lifeline for so many children, especially when they are confronted with a crisis. Offering them more resources -- not fewer -- is critical.

Of course, we all should demand and expect that our local school districts make wise and effective use of any tax money that comes their way, but public schools are not businesses and should not have to operate like them. Public schools should not have to make choices that sacrifice our children’s quality of education.

Rather than get caught up on the burdens currently placed on our school district -- state mandates, the lack of change in the state’s funding formula during a time of distance learning and other challenges created by COVID-19, and the growing costs of special education -- let’s look at the opportunity to invest in our youth.

If you look at this similar to making an investment, and you and your family are the investors, here are questions you may want to consider asking before making your decision at the polls:

With a property value of around $150,000, are you willing to spend an extra $5 or so a month -- the cost of a medium latte -- in order to increase the current pupil levy?

Is the net increase of $280 per pupil or $1.533 million total per year over the next ten years a good outcome for this investment?

Are you comfortable and confident with the leadership of the Bemidji Area Schools administrators to manage your investment and meet your expectations?

Is your investment going to help students be more productive, receive a solid education, make better choices with the additional opportunities afforded them, and in turn, support a stronger Bemidji?

As your family sits around the kitchen table, it’s quite likely many of the discussions focus on the challenges we have had to face during 2020. It has undoubtedly been a difficult year with COVID-19 and the interruptions of employment, services, health concerns, and so forth.

But every investor will tell you that the best time to invest is when the market is the lowest and the dividend the greatest.

We feel the school operating levy investment will truly pay off, because strong, safe and equitable public schools provide the essential underpinning for a strong, safe and equitable community.

Just like investing, you get the final say on whether you feel it is a good value for you and your family. And the best way to make that choice is by going to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and making your decision count.