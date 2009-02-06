I work at 516 Beltrami Ave. NW. As you will notice, the closest parking lot is three blocks away. While that does not seem like a great distance, it is when it’s dark (that is, after 4:30 in the winter), and if one is carrying significant weight from the car to the office. And, yes, I can park three blocks away, stop in the middle of seeing clients, and walk over to the said parking lot and move my car so that I don’t have to walk three blocks in the dark after I’m through seeing clients. But I ask, is that really reasonable?

And, yes, I’m complaining. If the Bemidji Downtown Alliance wants folks to work in the downtown area, parking must be reasonable. And, yes, I’m upset about paying yet one more parking ticket because I only moved my car once (and not twice) during the recent rain and ice event that we faced.

I would gladly pay a monthly or annual fee to park within a reasonable walking distance. Is there nothing that the Alliance can do to rectify this situation?