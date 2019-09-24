4-H empowers youth with skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is Minnesota’s largest youth development organization, growing leaders in every part of the state. Last year, 65,000 youth participated in Minnesota 4-H programs, with 683 in Beltrami County and 254 participating in the 2019 Beltrami County Fair.

Youth collaborate with caring adults in areas such as science/engineering, agriculture, shooting sports, horse and citizenship. The 4-H experience is delivered by more than 170 staff and 11,000 volunteers across Minnesota. Beltrami County 4-H is powered by the energy of more than 120 volunteers, mentoring, coaching and encouraging youth experiences.

4-H youth are innovators who use their passion to advance society. They are preparing to learn and lead in a global society while being informed and engaged community members.

True leaders are young people with confidence. They know how to work well with others, can endure through challenges, and will stick to a job until it gets done. In 4-H we believe true leaders are not born -- they are grown.

To learn more about 4-H in Beltrami County, vist https://local.extens i on.umn.edu/local/beltrami/4-h , contact the University of Minnesota, Beltrami Extension Office at (218) 444-5722 or email Ann Marie Ward at wardt001@umn.edu.

Ann Marie Ward is the Program Coordinator for Beltrami County 4-H.



