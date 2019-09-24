On behalf of the BSU Bemidji Area Alumni Chapter, I want to extend our sincerest thank you to the entire Bemidji community for supporting the 12th Annual Beaver Block Party and Street Dance this past Saturday night.

Special thanks goes to: Presenting sponsor Bernick’s and the downtown bar owners who sponsored and participated in the event: Brigid’s Pub, Bemidji Brewing, Elk’s Club, Hard Times and Keg N’ Cork.

Thanks also goes out to the Bemidji Fire Department, Bobs Deeds and members of Theta Tau Epsilon (OTE), the BSU Alumni & Foundation staff and all of the BAAC members, alumni and friends who volunteered throughout the evening, as well as city of Bemidji officials.

Not only was this the 12th Annual Block Party & Street Dance, but it was an extra special homecoming as we were celebrating BSU’s 100th year. Despite the rain and wind, we saw alumni and friends come out to support the event and dance the night away, and that means a lot to our chapter members who put in hours of volunteer time planning and organizing this event each year.

A total of 100 percent of the profit we make from this event goes directly into a scholarship fund for BSU students, and without the support of the downtown business community, the city of Bemidji, all of the volunteers, and of course, all of the attendees, producing an event of this caliber wouldn’t be possible.

I am humbled to be a member of this community and serve on the BSU Alumni and Foundation board. Our common bond is that we all share a love for our alma mater, and we are so lucky to have a community that steps up and supports the university and its students year after year.

It’s true what they say, “Once A Beaver, Always A Beaver!”

Thanks again, and we hope to see you all again for Homecoming 2020!

Kari Cooper is President of the BSU Bemidji Area Alumni Chapter and a board member with the BSU Alumni & Foundation



