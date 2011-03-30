Dear Bemidji leadership: Just curious why you missed the opportunity to partially fix the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Highway 197 during the just completed road construction? Dedicated right turn lanes are just part of building an intersection.

The other exit from Walmart has been built and rebuilt and still has no dedicated right turn lane. So simple and would have prevented so much congestion and so many accidents. Isn't it also time to offset the left turn lanes on Hannah so traffic isn't turning in front of each other? Is that even legal to build it that way? Please someone let me know why you won't put in dedicated right turn lanes.



