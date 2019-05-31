LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who steals flowers from gravesite on Memorial Day?
To the individual who removed our flowers:
We were so disappointed when we went to retrieve the flowers, placed at a loved one's grave at Greenwood Cemetery for Memorial Day. They were gone!
We trust that you will give them sunshine and water in order for you to enjoy them this summer. We won't be able to do that since you decided to take them. Perhaps throughout the coming year, you could save an extra dollar here and there so you can purchase your own flowers next Memorial Day.