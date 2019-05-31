The articles caused me to reflect on the recent round of "common sense" gun control legislation that failed to clear both houses of our Legislature and so didn't become yet another gun control law. This failed legislation would have done nothing to stop either of these people from obtaining a firearm. Neither of these people could legally purchase a firearm since one was a felon and the other was underage. The existing FBI background check process would have stopped any gun store or firearms dealer form selling them a firearm. At the same time, no legislation, current or future, stops a person from illegally obtaining a firearm. Black market purchases, theft and straw purchases are among the most common methods by which people illegally obtain a firearm. You can pass hundreds of new gun control laws but it won't stop bad people from breaking the law. That is why they are called criminals.

Gun control. . . it's like trying to reduce drunk driving by making it tougher for sober people to own cars. Any "common sense" person should be able to figure that out, too.