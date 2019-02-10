LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Knickers in a knot

Will the top 1 percenter's kids get free college, too? Then there is the "WALL." This gets more knickers in a knot than a missed call in the NFL.

Perhaps the politicians should sit with the brain trust that meets at a local bakery on Thursday mornings and solves the world's problems in less than 60 minutes.

On the brighter side, gas prices are down, gold is up, the price of hogs is holding steady and soon marijuana will be available for those of us suffering from political/economic Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Personally, I have decided to take advantage of this cold weather to stop and reflect on warmer times on a tropical isle. As a wise man once said, "fear not this, too, will pass". To what he was referring, I cannot recall; but it applies to everything from a kidney stone to election mania. God Bless America and the diversity upon which it depends.