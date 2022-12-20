On December 19, 2022, Heaven welcomed Yvonne Carol Beliveau Teeters Barry with much fanfare and a lively rendition of the Electric Slide. She passed peacefully surrounded by family in Bemidji.

Yvonne was born in Bemidji, MN, on February 11, 1937, to Charles and Margaret (Halverson) Beliveau, the fifth of six children. In high school, she was a spirited member of the cheerleading squad, a role she would embrace throughout her life.

It was also in high school that she met Allyn Teeters, her polar opposite and partner in life. They were married on June 17, 1956, and together they raised four daughters in a one-bathroom home filled with much love and estrogen.

Life changed dramatically for Yvonne with Allyn’s death in 1981. She took a job as a license clerk with Beltrami County and utilized her cheer skills with every license created. Surely the smiles on driver’s license photos improved by 90 percent during her time with the bureau.

In 1984, she found new love with Patrick Barry and the two were married on January 26, 1985. Pat had eight children of his own so with the expansion of her family, so grew Yvonne’s cheerleading opportunities. She and Pat enjoyed travel, cruising, and seasoning in Alamo, TX for many years before his death in 2008.

Never one to sit on the sidelines, Yvonne gave generously of her time to her church (First Lutheran of Bemidji), her community as Clerk of Northern Township, her children’s activities, and later in life, volunteering and serving on the board of the Bemidji Senior Center. Her enthusiasm was infectious, and the joy she found in giving was equaled by the joy she gave to others.

A few of Yvonne’s favorite things included hugs big and small, line dancing, good jokes, a church pew filled with family, babies, laughing, wine, and time with her favorite people on a sunny patio. (Also doing a cartwheel/split at her 40-year class reunion - cheers!)

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her brother Elroy and sisters Lorraine, Millie, and Sharon. She is survived by her sister, Ileine DeVries; daughters Key Teeters (Ken), Kaydee Tuff (Russell), Konni Thomas (John), Georgia Church (Kevin); stepchildren Dennis Barry (Jean), Patty Johnson (Randy), John Barry (Beth), Jim Barry (Becky), Tom Barry (Julie), Mike Barry (Kathy), Kathy Sunsdahl (Gerry), Kelly Hawk (Brett), 23 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. Now that’s something to cheer about!

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you honor Yvonne’s memory by doing something kind for someone in need. Financial donations in her honor may be made to the Bemidji Senior Center. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.