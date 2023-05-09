William ‘Marty’ Follis

The Follis family would like to express their heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Hampton family as we grieve this unimaginable loss.

William M. “Marty” Follis, Jr., age 53, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023. He was born in Davenport, Iowa on December 1, 1969, to William and Elaine (Jones) Follis, Sr. Marty graduated from Davenport West High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State University, Minnesota.

In 2008, Marty moved to Grove from Camdenton, MO.

Marty previously served the city of Grove as Mayor and a member of the city council, as well as on the board of the Grove Chamber of Commerce. He was past president of Grove Rotary, and still an active member. He formed “The Real Estate Book” as was previously a licensed realtor. He was currently serving on the GMSA board and a Loan Officer at American Financial Network Mortgage Company. A board member of the YMCA, Marty was a supporter and influential in the Expansion project. He previously served as a Board member for the Tri-State YMCA, as well.

Always the entrepreneur, he was president of Martin Advertising and owned “Wet Steps” dock ladders. He was very service minded towards the community and had the biggest heart for family, friends, and animals. He was an active participant and contributor for Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grove and helped organize “Barkaritaville”, their annual fundraiser. He attended Church of the Shepherd and was a member of Patricia Island Country Club.

Marty was an avid hunter and devoted Pittsburg Steelers fan. He volunteered countless hours launching fishing boats at Wolfcreek Park, smoking pork butts and cooking burgers for many different organizations and causes throughout the community.

Marty was preceded in death by his dad, an infant brother, and brother Gary Follis and brother-in-law, Bryon Guldenpfennig.

Left to cherish his memory, his mother, Elaine Follis of Davenport, Iowa; sisters, Sherry Goering (Mel) of Highlandville, MO, Jackie Guldenpfennig, Brenda Quinlan (Jim) and brother, Tony Follis (Amy), all of Davenport, Iowa; son, Tyler Follis and daughter, Jordyn Follis, both of Bemidji, MN and daughter, Ariana Follis of Lane, KS; his previous wife, Lori Skelley-Follis and her daughters, Star Oseguera (Luis) of Lantana, TX and Teri Becicka of Grove and 6 grandchildren.

The family requests that donations be made to the family.

Memorial services are planned at 11am, June 3rd, 2023, at Church of the Shepherd.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service, Grove, OK.