William Beck of Bemidji, passed away on December 27, 2022 at the age of 94.

Bill was born in Los Angeles, California in 1928 and enlisted along with his best friend in the U.S. Navy in 1946. He served as an Electronic Technician until his honorable discharge in 1948. In September of 1950, Bill married Audrey. They lived in California until 1953 when they purchased the Green Acres Resort on Turtle River Lake in northern Minnesota. After running the resort for ten years and expanding their family to include 3 children, they made the difficult decision to sell and move to Austin, Minnesota where Bill took a position teaching electronics at the Vo-Tech school. In 1965, the same year their 4th child was born, Bill and Audrey purchased a cabin on Long Lake. In 1985, Bill retired and he and Audrey moved to Long Lake full time. A devoted husband and extraordinary father, Bill’s greatest role may have been that of “Grandpaw” to his grandchildren, Adam, Thomas, Haley, Anna and Rachel. He took great delight in teaching them how to fish, stack wood, and look for things he had hidden in the forest for them to find. They are all grateful to have had so much time with him.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Audrey and his son Thomas. He is survived by his children, James (Becki), Carol, and Susan (Jon), 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.

Bill was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Bemidji and a Memorial Service will be held there on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10am.