Wayne Frazer

Wayne was born at the Cass Lake Indian Hospital to James and Karen Frazer on December 30, 1961. He attended all his school years at Cass Lake Schools graduating in the class of 1980. He attended Carpentry and Automotive classes at Bemidji Technical College, winning state honors in Automotive Competition. Over the years Wayne worked in Texas, at Cass Lake Bena School District, South Carolina, Florida ending up in North Carolina for the last 20 plus years. He was skilled in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, refrigeration and heating. Like his father, Wayne was skilled in these many areas. He was always a willing helper to all his many friends and neighbors.

Wayne is survived by his special love and caring friend, Tracy. He leaves two sons, Johnathon (Allison), Greenville, NC, Dustin, Youngsville, NC and one daughter, Sadie, Youngsville, NC. Wayne enjoyed four grandsons, Tyler, Kayleb, Gavyn, and Eastyn. He is also is survived by his mother, Karen Frazer, Bemidji, MN, two sisters, Tami (Joe) Thompson of Mesa, AZ, Janine (Jon) Morris of Lawton, OK, and one brother, Jeffrey of Culver City, CA.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Harvey and Amelia Frazer, and Hans and Margurite Hanson and many aunts and uncles. Wayne will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.