Walter “Walt” Fankhanel

Walter Ray (Walt) Fankhanel, 86, of Bemidji, MN passed away on August 28, 2023 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Bemidji. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Bemidji.

Walter was born to Walter and Elizabeth “Libby” Fankhanel on May 24, 1937 in Fargo, ND. Walter spent his early years in Barnesville and Grand Forks, ND before moving to Bemidji in 1952 where he met his future wife Edith (June) Wille. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1955. In 1957 upon his father’s death, he and his brother, David, took over the family business, Bemidji Implement, which later became Bemidji Implement and Rambler followed by Dave Walters Inc. After selling the dealership to his brother David’s son, Jim, he created Crown Property Management, Multi Family Development. Walt was a member of the Bemidji Jaycees, the Elks and the Bemidji Curling Club. He served on the board of First Federal Savings and Loan. Walt was an avid hunter and fisherman and was happiest at he and June’s Lake of the Woods cabin. Later years were spent dividing time between Bemidji and Mesa, AZ and lunching at Raphael’s.

Walt is survived by his wife, June; daughter, Susie (David) and son, John (Leigh); grandchildren, Ali (Greg), Ryan (Grace), Nick and Christina and great-grandchildren, Stella, Scarlett, Lillian and Philip.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.

Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Bemidji.