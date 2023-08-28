Walter A. Sand 91 of Port Orchard, WA. passed away at his home Aug. 18, 2023. Walter was born June 6, 1932 to Sidney and Mary (Rybak) Sand at the Family Homestead north of Blackduck. He graduated Blackduck High School in 1950. He joined the Army in 1953 and deployed to Germany, where he started his career as a Lineman. In his work travels he met and married Bonnie Jean Johnson, and they were married in Wheaton, MN. Aug. 18, 1956. They raised 3 girls, Vicky, Judy, Peggy. They lived in Grafton, ND. until 1975 where he was a lineman for Nodak Electric. They then moved to Port Orchard, WA. where he worked for Puget Power as a lineman for 31 years. Walter loved to travel, fish, and spend time with his family. Walter is survived by his daughters, Vicky-Jack Williamson Blackduck MN., Judy-Larry Shumard Port Orchard, WA., Peggy Sand-Dean Cluff Bemidji, MN. 7 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren. Brother Jim-Jan Sand Coon Rapids, MN., Sister Marie Keene Blackduck, MN. He was preceded in death by his Parents and his Wife Bonnie in 1997. Burial will be Oct. 3,2023 at West Lakeside Cemetery in Wheaton, MN. There will be a Celebration Of Life Sept. 30, 2023 at Vicky and Jacks from 2-4 PM at 21383 Hwy. 1 NE., Blackduck.