Virginia Mongold

Virginia Louise Mongold, age 35 died peacefully at her home in Bemidji, Minnesota on April 11, 2023. Memorial services will be scheduled by the family at a later date.

Virginia was a loving mother of three beautiful children, Shealynn Mongold, Donavan Mongold, and Julian Pina. She was born February 23, 1988 to Dennis and Glinda Mongold in Fairbanks, Alaska. Virginia was a born and raised Alaskan with a fierce heart and determination that was felt by the family and people who knew her, worked with her, and loved her. She was a home maker for many years, and just recently moved to Minnesota to begin the next chapter of her life owning and managing her own business. Virginia was a very kind - hearted, loving mother and lady that always put other’s needs and wants before her own. She was the type of person that helped anyone that needed help and always did everything possible to make sure that her children and family were the main priority in her life.

In addition to her children, Virginia has her father Dennis, three brothers, William Mongold II in California, Steven Mongold in California, and Wayne Barnett in Oregon. Additionally, she leaves behind three sisters, Melissa Mongold in Minnesota, Kara Barnett in Oregon, and Christina White in Alaska. Her aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews are too numerous to list and reside in Arizona, Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, and Minnesota.

Virginias favorite past times in life had to do with her family and the outdoors. She loved family fishing and camping trips, roasting marshmallows on an open fire, and enjoying the serenity of a peaceful starlit night by the fire with the family and spending the day reeling in fish in Alaska. She was a people person that could hold a conversation with anyone and loved people very much.

Virginia has left behind a legacy of love, caring, and family moments that her family and friends will cherish forever. She will always be remembered as the daughter and mother who loved strongly and gave all she had to make those she loved feel loved, safe, and happy.

Please join us in our thoughts and prayers for Virginia to help her begin her journey into eternal happiness and the next chapter of her life and being.