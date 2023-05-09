Virginia “Gini” Wickstrom

Virginia “Gini” Joan Wickstrom, 92, of Turtle River, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by her 3 sons at her home Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Gini was born October 9, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN the daughter of Gerald and Virginia (Jelinek) Wright. She was baptized and confirmed at Mount Olivet Lutheran church in Minneapolis.

She was raised and educated in Richfield,MN graduating from Washburn High School in 1948. She received her RN degree from Minneapolis General Hospital and finished her nursing career as a Director of Home Health Care and Community Health Services in Beltrami County.

On October 6, 1951 she was united in marriage with Evert Wickstrom at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church. They lived and worked in various places including Minneapolis; Broken Bow/Smithville, OK; Grand Marais, Bemidji, and Turtle River, MN.

Gini was an active member of the American Swedish Institute Chapter in Bemidji and the New Salem women’s group/council. She was involved in various fundraising events such as Taste of Turtle River.

She cherished the time with her grandchildren and looked forward to the updates on all of their activities. She was a wonderful cook and a talented quilter and crafter. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with her Springer Spaniels Buddy, Maggie and Freckles.

Gini was smart, determined and loyal, always the center of the family, holding everyone together no matter how far away they were. She always had time for her friends and enjoyed many lifelong relationships. She has stayed in contact with one of her first patients she cared for as a home health nurse who in turn gave Gini support in her last days.

She was preceded in death by her husband Evert, and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Paul (Laurie) Wickstrom of Northfield,MN; David (Kari) Wickstrom of Bloomington,MN and Eric Wickstrom of Bemidji,MN. Grandchildren, Erica (Bryan) Schuenemann of Farmington, MN; Brian (Kristin) Wickstrom of Spokane,WA; Anna (Seth) Borchard of Coralville,IA; Sam (Kate) Wickstrom of St Anthony, MN. Great grandchildren Kayley and Brady Schuenemann, Dax and Cruz Wickstrom and Shepherd Borchard.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at New Salem Lutheran Church in Turtle River, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to New Salem Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.