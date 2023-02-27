Vicky Lynn (Beck) Schulke, 60, of Bemidji, MN passed away on February 26th, 2023 surrounded by loving family and friends.

Vicky was born on August 23, 1962 to Virgil and Irene (Rabe) Beck in Bemidji, MN. Vicky attended Bemidji High School and Wadena Technical College, later working for Bemidji State University for many years.

Vicky met her husband, John Schulke, when she was 15 years old. They married in 1983 and had two children, John Curtis and Jessa. Vicky’s three granddaughters, Lanah, Emma, and Amelia, meant the world to her.

Though far too short, Vicky lived a full life and added laughter and joy to the lives of everyone who knew her. She loved any reason to celebrate life and made every occasion one to remember. She had an energetic and magnetic presence that drew the special people in her life to her. She had a way of making everyone around her feel special and loved, whether she knew them for a day or all their lives. Vicky loved, most of all, time spent with her family and her friends. She will be missed by many.

Vicky battled and survived pancreatic cancer after a terminal diagnosis in 2016. Her strength and never-ending humor during the seven years after her diagnosis will always be remembered and admired. Vicky was a friend and advocate for those experiencing similar struggles.

Vicky is preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Irene, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and special cousins Bill Rabe, Jr., Shelly Beck and Tony Beck, and father-in-law, William “Bill” Schulke.

Vicky is survived by her husband John, children John Curtis and Jessa (Jeff) Dickson, grandchildren, Lanah, Emma, and Amelia, siblings, Suzanne Pearson, Debra (Darwin) Wiebolt, Curtis (Sandy) Beck, and Jodi Beck, mother-in-law, Elizabeth Schulke, and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other beloved family members.

Services will be held at St Philips Church on Thursday, March 2nd at 1:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm. A celebration of life at the Bemidji Eagles will follow the service. As Vicky would say, “Life’s a dance!”.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.