99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Tobias Allen Shotley

641e3141f3f54b1dcbbbc0ee.jpg
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM

Tobias Allen Shotley, born April 6, 1962, of Ball Club, MN, began his journey in the early morning hours of March 23, 2023.

He is known as Zhoongaday Gabow and is survived by his wife, Stacey Shotley, two sons, Tyler Pouch and Morgan Pouch, his daughter Victoria Delatte, his granddaughter  Emma Delatte, brothers Spencer Shotley and Theron Shotley, and sister, Estien Shotley. Tobias was a beloved member of his family and community. He served many roles as chaplain, spiritual advisor, and substance abuse counselor. Tobias enjoyed golf, bowling, tennis, and was actively involved in traditional practices such as ceremonies, singing, and dancing. He was a men’s traditional dancer and a proud member of the Anishinaabeg community.  

A celebration of life will be held at the time of the Ball Club Powwow in July 2023.

Modulist Image