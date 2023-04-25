Tobias Allen Shotley, born April 6, 1962, of Ball Club, MN, began his journey in the early morning hours of March 23, 2023.

He is known as Zhoongaday Gabow and is survived by his wife, Stacey Shotley, two sons, Tyler Pouch and Morgan Pouch, his daughter Victoria Delatte, his granddaughter Emma Delatte, brothers Spencer Shotley and Theron Shotley, and sister, Estien Shotley. Tobias was a beloved member of his family and community. He served many roles as chaplain, spiritual advisor, and substance abuse counselor. Tobias enjoyed golf, bowling, tennis, and was actively involved in traditional practices such as ceremonies, singing, and dancing. He was a men’s traditional dancer and a proud member of the Anishinaabeg community.

A celebration of life will be held at the time of the Ball Club Powwow in July 2023.