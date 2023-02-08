Timothy Smythe

Timothy Roy Smythe, 64, of Bemidji, MN passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 after an extended illness at home.

Tim was born on February 12, 1958 to Agnes and Kenneth Smythe in Devil’s Lake, ND but spent the majority of his life in Bemidji, Minnesota. Upon graduation from Bemidji High School, Tim received congressional nominations to two military academies and chose to attend West Point Military Academy in New York. It was during his time at West Point that Tim met and fell in love with his adoring wife, Lydia. Tim and Lydia began their life together in the Bronx, New York where they worked and began their family, first welcoming their oldest son, Trans, and then their daughter, April. Wanting to raise their children in a safer place, the Smythe’s soon relocated to Wilton, Minnesota, bringing along their beloved dog, Jasmine, on the cross country move. Once back in Minnesota, Tim pursued an education in nursing and began a dedicated career at the hospital in Bemidji, while also occasionally working at the hospital in Park Rapids. Tim proudly designed and helped build the family home on Rivercrest Lane, into which he and Lydia welcomed two more sons, John William and Alexander. Tim was devoted to his family and would do anything he could to ensure their happiness and success. His wife and children and hope for their future was on his mind throughout his final days. Tim was a very intelligent man who enjoyed learning and was always found reading. He also enjoyed living an active life, with interests in running, biking, and gardening. Tim was also a man who was steadfast in his opinions and beliefs and no amount of convincing could sway him.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Gordon Smythe and Agnes Katie Anderson Smythe, his brother James (Bonnie) Smythe, his sister, Donna Smythe Slough.

Tim is survived by his wife Lydia Smythe, son Trans Smythe, daughter April (Tyler) Schaefer and their children Raine, Ash, Charlotte, and Birdie, son John William Smythe and his son George, son Alexander Smythe, sister Genny Smythe Smith, brother David (Brenda) Smythe, and brother Mark (Kris Nei) Smythe.

A private celebration of life will be held on what would have been Tim’s 65th birthday in the family home that he loved so much. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.