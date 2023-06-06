Timothy Rodewald

Timothy Douglas Rodewald, 54, of Bemidji, MN died Thursday, June 1, 2023 at his home in Bemidji.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1-3:00pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Eagle’s Club in Bemidji, MN. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

He was born January 21, 1969, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the son of John and Nancy (Watson) Rodewald. He was raised in Northern Minnesota; in Hibbing, Bemidji, and Brainerd. His family moved back to Bemidji, and he attended the Bemidji Middle School, and the Bemidji High School, graduating in 1987. He worked a variety of jobs in Bemidji, including running his own lawn care service, Menards, and was currently working for Bemidji Medi-Van. He married Sheila Nyland in 2014. He loved traveling, hanging around with friends in the outdoors, especially around the campfire. He loved snowmobiling and 4-wheeling.

He is survived by his: Sister, Cathy (Rob) Towers, Brother, Chris (Julie) Rodewald, Nieces and Nephews, John (Kacey Malterud) Hudson, Caitie (Shawn) Wellman, Joey Hudson, Ellie Hudson, Ben Dickinson, Ally Dickinson, His cat, Bernie,

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sheila Rodewald, and his beloved cat Poopy.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.