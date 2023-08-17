Thomas Allen Bahr, 63, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home.

Tom was born October 26, 1959 in Bemidji, MN, the son of Thomas and Mary (Wilcox) Bahr.

He graduated from Springfield, IL. Tom was an above average student and he played four years of high school football in Springfield, Illinois. He was a good hunter and a good fisherman. Along the railroad tracks, he shot pheasants, quail, and rabbits. He had a good dog and the dog loved to hunt. He caught catfish, largemouth bass, and carp. He also caught and ate bullfrog legs and a snapping turtle. In the 1980s, Tom moved to Bemidji, where his parents were born, because the fishing is better here. For many years, he caught a lot of fish and enjoyed good relations with a large network of relatives.

He is survived by his companion for many years, Juanita Bahr, and also by his mother Mary Bahr, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Bahr. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.