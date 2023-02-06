Terrance Clairmont

Terrance passed away Feb. 4th, 2023 in his daughter Joan’s home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Malvik Lutheran Church, Laporte, MN. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Malvik Lutheran Cemetery, Laporte.

Terrance was born Nov. 2, 1930 to Prospere and Ednah (Lusk) Clairmont in Cohasset, MN joining brothers Tom and Ramon, and sister Joyce. His childhood was in Cohasset and Fisher Branch Manitoba until the family moved to Guthrie in the late 30’s. He attended school in Guthrie thru the 8th grade. He then started learning the mechanic trade working with Ed Gishard until he was drafted into the Army in 1948. After his discharge, he worked for his grandfather driving truck until he was called back to active duty and served in Korea. He was discharged in Dec. 1951 He spoke little of his war experiences with his family. It wasn’t until a few years ago his family learned the circumstances of how he earned two bronze stars. When his son Bill was in the National Gard the commanding officer approached Bill and asked why didn’t he attend West Point because as a son of a Congressional Medal Award recipient, Bill would have been automatically accepted into West Point. When Bill asked Terry about this matter, he replied he did not want his children to go through the hell he did. We do know he had to put it in writing for the Army that he declined to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. When in Korea he unofficially adopted a young Korean boy providing food and clothes. He had his family back home send clothing overseas for the boy. Terry wanted to bring the child back to The United States upon his discharge but the Army refused to allow that to happen. Terry always wondered what happened to the boy, mentioning him once again just a few weeks ago. He returned to working as a mechanic in the Bemidji area. On March 20th, 1952 he married Dorothy Stomberg at St. Peter’s Episcopal church in Cass Lake. They lived in Cass Lake area where their daughter Jeanie was born, then in 1953 moved to Kelliher where he worked as a bus driver and mechanic for the school. He also was justice of the peace, town constable, and deputy sheriff. He was a member of both the Legion and VFW and was past commander of the Legion in Kelliher. While in Kelliher, the couple had three more children, Bill, Alan, and Joan. In the late 50’s the Army came calling wanting him to go to Quantico, Virginia to teach Green Berets. He reluctantly declined He then worked for the highway department for a year before buying a gas station and bulk agency in Northome. In 1977 he sold his business and moved back to Guthrie where he opened a repair shop and raised beef cattle. He was active in the Guthrie area with Farmers club, card club, teaching farm classes on tractor repair, and politics. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodwork. After his wife passed away in 2011, he then sold the farm in 2013 moved in with his daughter Joan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 59 years, Dorothy, brothers Tom and Ramon and his sister and her husband Joyce and Bill Moree, his brothers and sisters-in-law , Loren and Helen Stomberg, Marvin and Eva Stomberg, Arlene and Ed Henjum, and son in law Dan Rust

He is survived by his children, Jeanie (Tim) Porter, Bill (Denise) Clairmont, Alan (Renee) Clairmont, and Joan Rust. His grandchildren, Shawn (Dave) Clairmont-Bergen, Andrea (Gary) Lundberg, Stephanie (Joel) Youngman, Aric Porter, Brent Clairmont, Abigail Porter, Sherry Rust, Dan Rust Jr. His great grand children Katerina, Alex, Elizabeth, Anika, Dakota, Tommy, and Lillia He is survived by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Fern Clairmont, Patty Clairmont, Emily and Bill Schueller and many nieces and nephews.

