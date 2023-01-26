Terra Greenleaf

Terra Riann Greenleaf (Bii-Ti-Wani-Kwadookwe/Middle Cloud Woman, Kingfisher Clan) was born in Bemidji, MN on October 4, 1991 to Leah Carpenter and Peter Greenleaf. She passed on to the spirit world on January 24, 2023.

Terra was a force of nature and a child of the universe. Her son, Struther, was the love of her life and he was her greatest pride and joy. A prouder parent would be hard to find. Terra was a shining star whose light burned bright but faded too soon. She had a great desire to learn about life and all of its’ great mysteries. Terra was an exceptionally gifted person intellectually and artistically. Terra graduated from Bemidji High School in 2010, and was on the swim team and the speech team in middle school. Terra also attended the NASA Space Camp during her high school days. She later attended the Leech Lake Tribal College and Bemidji State University, where she picked up the Ojibwemowin language quite easily and excelled at a variety of academic subjects. Terra was an artist and a writer, loving collage-making, watercolor, and much more. She wanted to expand into art therapy so she could help herself and others find healing through art. She was a poet and an empath who struggled with the world’s injustices. Terra possessed a blazing dynamism and was an abounding force of creativity and intelligence who touched the lives of many.

Terra is survived by her son, Struther James Greenleaf; mother Leah J. Carpenter (David Jansen); brother Kenneth J. Cloud (Sarah); sisters Jennifer Greenleaf, Sara Larose, Simone Greenleaf, Maggie Greenleaf; stepsister Tiffany Jansen (Tim Wallace); stepbrother Thane (Elizabeth/Lisa) Jansen; and all of her favorite aunties and uncles and cousins and nieces and nephews.

Terra is preceded in death by her dad, Pete Greenleaf, sisters Carrie Ann Greenleaf (stillborn), Elaine Greenleaf, and Vonnie Knox; grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW, Bemidji, MN. The wake will start on Saturday, 1/28/23 at 6 pm, and the funeral will be on Sunday, 1/29/23 at 10 am. Spiritual advisers are Michael Smith and Michael Smith, Jr. Women attending are asked to wear a long skirt, if possible.

Inurnment will be at a later date. Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.