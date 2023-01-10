We are sad to announce the passing of Ted Magnan on January 7th, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Ted (Fedore) Paul Magnan was born on January 8th, 1936, in Fort Ripley, MN to Edmund and Sadie (Hartman) Magnan. He was christened Fedore Paul Magnan at St Mathias Catholic Church but came to be known as Ted. He was the second oldest of eight children and grew up on the family farm in Fort Ripley. He attended a country school for 7 years. He walked his older brother, Richard, to school, and the teacher decided that he might as well stay and join the class. He attended high school year at Washington High in Brainerd and graduated in 1952. He later completed a BS Degree in Pharmacy from NDSU in Fargo, ND. To earn money for college, Ted spent his summers working at Camp Ripley in the PX. While at NDSU he worked multiple jobs including the cafeteria, a greenhouse and as a bowling alley pinsetter. It has been told that he was also an awesome poker player, which added to his earnings. He was a bowling ace and accumulated many bowling trophies.

Ted’s first pharmacy employer was in Virginia, MN. It was in Virginia that he met his wife, Betty, who worked at a law firm down the block. They were married on November 9th, 1957, in Buhl, MN. They moved the following spring to Warroad, MN. where Ted managed Clay Drug. He eventually purchased Clay Drug, which became Magnan’s Pharmacy, and later a second drugstore in Baudette, MN.

Some of his fondest memories of growing up on the farm with his four brothers and three sisters were riding horses, swimming in the local river and helping his parents. His family heard tales of fishing and hunting, not always in the designated seasons. It was there in the Fort Ripley area, where many dances were held and Ted became an expert dancer, especially the polka and waltz.

While living in Warroad, Ted and Betty became the parents of Sherry, Beth and Michael. He was active in the community and his church, serving on the City Council, a founding member of the Lions Club, an active member of St Mary’s Church and sponsoring a youth hockey team. A snowy morning would find him shoveling snow in front of the drugstore, St Mary’s church, or an occasional urgent prescription delivery on the snowmobile.

Ted and family moved to Bemidji, MN in 1974 and he purchased City Drug. Ted quickly became a community volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Hospice, Chamber Ambassadors and the Lions Club. He served as President of the Warroad Lions Club and later Bemidji receiving the prestigious Lions International Melvin Jones Award for dedicated humanitarian services.

After selling City Drug, Ted became a real estate salesman, then 30 yrs. as a Certified Commercial & Residential Appraiser. He later purchased the Bemidji Dairy Queen(s) with his son Michael.

After retirement, he volunteered at Sanford Hospital, the Senior Center, Lions Club and visited nursing home residents. He and his wife Betty traveled extensively visiting places which they never in their wildest dreams expected to see.

His grandchildren have many memories of him helping to build a fort, creating ski trails, fishing snowmobiling, golfing, building a skate-board ramp, biking in the snow, playing cribbage; and driving the little red tractor during their childhood. Whenever they needed a helping hand or wanted some fun, they knew Grandpa would be there. Ted was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, generous employer and a friend to many. He was always on the go with a kind heart, ready smile and a good joke.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Ann Zeddies and brother, George. He will be deeply missed by his surviving spouse Betty, three children, Sherry (David) Kloha, Michael Magnan, Beth Lane and his grandchildren, Jesse, Ed, John, Nick, Jaime, Ben, Christian and Joe.

A celebration of life will be planned for June. Family requests memorials be made to the Bemidji Food Shelf or the Bemidji Lions Club.