Sylvia Harriet (Strong) (Weatherly) Asp, age 77, of Blackduck, MN, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on the 19th of November, 2022, after several years of contending with conditions that made her breathing difficult. She was born on January 18, 1945, in Ogden, UT, third daughter of Harry C. and Irene D. (Anderson) Strong. Later that year, the family returned to their home on Gilstad Lake south of Blackduck where she grew up with her younger brother and older sisters, and has been living there again since the1990s. After graduating from Blackduck High School in 1963 and working for several years in Minneapolis and in South Dakota, she married in 1965. Through the years, she worked as motel manager, bank bookkeeper, lab chemist, manufacturing production supervisor and paraprofessional for special needs/special ed school children. She traveled extensively in the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean islands and Venezuela. After her divorce, she returned to “the home place.” Later, she married the longtime friend who became her best friend and loving companion. Together they carried out a decade-long project of building, rebuilding and restoring the property. They also enjoyed travel, flying their plane, and entertaining friends and family. Sylvia is known for aspects of her parents’ love for life in the woods: her mother’s love of gardening and feeding the birds, and her father’s raucous laugh. She is remembered for her artistry--in cooking, Christmas cookies, decorating, wardrobe, renowned perennial gardens--and rock cairns enjoyed by many visitors. “Home is where my spirit is,” she told those who made her Hospice arrangements. “What I love best: precious friends, family, my son, grandchildren are here; people can come and go.” She never tired of sharing “the great view” of Gilstad Lake. Sylvia embraced what God offered in life, outpouring from a loving heart and open mind to new ideas and lessons. Among her favored past times were reading, singing, dancing, cooking, Maple sugaring, photography, bird watching and volunteer work. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Blackduck. She spent many years volunteering at Good Samaritan Home in Blackduck, helping turn pages during the Wednesday afternoon hymn sing. She often brought along humorous and uplifting stories to read. Her great pleasure was in seeing others enjoying themselves so much. In an open letter to her high school classmates a few years ago, she noted that her current and long-range plan for the future “in my dotage, is to continue to do what I love best whenever I can and am able. . .” A few weeks before her passing, she added, “My plan for the future, I have accomplished. God has blessed me immeasurably on my journey.” Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Irene Strong; her husband Ronald G. Asp, her grandparents, aunts, uncles and some cousins. She is survived by her son Lance (Dené) Weatherly, Lance’s father Robert D. Weatherly; sister-in-law Judy (Asp) (Dale) Bergfalk; granddaughters Courtney and Cayla Weatherly; sisters Sally Strong Walker and Susan Strong Taylor (German Joya-Sanchez), her brother Stanley (Lynette (Carlson)) Strong; nieces Rebecca Strong (Larry) Schultz, Jenny Strong (David) Stokes and Harriet Walker (Gary); nephews Jeffery Strong and Elliot Walker; grand nephews Gabriel Strong, Christian Schultz and Leon Alexander Gary; step-daughters Kathryn (Robb) Miller and Kristen (Steven) Gray; step-grandchildren Bradley Miller, Ella Miller, Noah (Bailey) Gray, Micah Gray, Ruthie Gray; step-nephews Jonathan (Elysia) Bergfalk and Daniel Bergfalk; step-niece Elizabeth (Herbert) Sulungaine; step-great grandchildren Paige Gray and Mav Gray; many cousins, and, among cherished friends, Bruce and Cheryl Poppel, Bradley Carlson, countless “whomsoevers” and other “troublemakers”.

Memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 481 Fourth St. E., Blackduck MN, at 2:30p.m., December 3, 2022; visitation from 1:00p.m. Burial will be private.

Sylvia requested no flowers, more left to help those who need it. Please make memorial gifts in her name to local food shelves, shelters and other charities, according to personal discretion.

Arrangements are with Cease Funeral Home, Blackduck, MN.