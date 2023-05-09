Susan S. Engel

May 25, 1953 - December 13, 2022

Sue Engel died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji beginning at 10:30 AM. The service will be live streamed with access by going to calvarybemidji.org. After the service, a luncheon will be served at Beaux Arts Ballroom on the Bemidji State University campus starting at 11:30 AM. (Please RSVP for the luncheon by e-mailing celebratesue218@gmail.com.) A program with speakers will follow, beginning at 1:07 PM. After the program, all are invited to the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area for a tour of the Club and to have dessert.

Susan Marie Skulstad was born in Clarkfield, Minnesota, to Harriet and Carl Skulstad. Sue attended Granite Falls Public Schools and Moorhead State University, graduating with a degree in elementary education. Sue taught reading for three years in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Sue and Steve married September 2, 1978, and moved to Bemidji, which became ‘home’. Sue was employed at J. C. Penney, did substitute teaching and in April of 1983 began a 34 year career at First National Bank Bemidji, retiring in 2017.

Sue is survived by Steve, their daughter Susan (Terry), sister Carol (Ken), brothers Howard (Kris) and Curt (Cindy), sister in-law Phyllis, brothers in-law Wayne (Karen), Paul (Marie) and Mike Seely (Nancy), numerous nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents Harriet and Carl, parents in-law Babe and Butch, brother James, sister in-law Chris and brother in-law Lynn.

Sue loved flowers, she had a ‘green thumb’; however, we request no flowers as potted plants will be provided. Sue’s preferred memorials, passions of hers, are the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area and the Sue and Steve Engel BSU Hockey Scholarship.