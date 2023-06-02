Susan Kay Beveridge

Born September 10, 1954 in Owatonna, MN.

Passed May 31, 2023 in Alexandria, MN

Born to parents Everett C. (deceased) and Shirley A. Beveridge.

Susan grew up in Faribault, MN., Brainerd, MN, and joined Project New Hope which is currently Prairie Community Services in Alexandria, MN.

Susan attended Alexandria Opportunity Center and transferred to Douglas County DAC. She retired from DAC during Covid-19.

Susan could be challenging, but was happy singing, listening to music, and attending social functions with her house mates and friends.

Susan is survived by her mother, Shirley A. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Everett C., Grandparents Myrtle and Harold Prindle & Rose and William Beveridge.

Special thank you to Hospice of Douglas County and Prairiewood Home.

Requested no services.